In which city and stadium are Spain vs Cape Verde playing? Attendance, weather for WC game

Spain face Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup in Group H, and fans have doubts regarding their venue, city, stadium, attendance, and weather. Here are the answers.

Spain play against Cape Verde, who are making their World Cup debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, June 15, for the first date of Group H of the 2026 World Cup, being a key date that can already define the path for each one, and doubts exist regarding its venue with respect to the weather and attendance.

On Saturday, FIFA transmitted to the RFEF that they expect a full house at the Atlanta stadium for the debut of the European champions against Cape Verde on Monday, June 15, which will feature a player who has a brother playing in another country in the World Cup.

The stadium has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and features a retractable roof and climate control that will mitigate adverse weather conditions, including temperature and humidity, at this World Cup.

Advertisement

The venue

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, currently known as Atlanta Stadium for the 2026 World Cup, is a retractable roof multi-purpose stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Opened in 2017 as a replacement for the Georgia Dome, it is the home to the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL, Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer.

Members of Team Cape Verde celebrate.

The weather for Spain vs Cape Verde

The match could be affected by thunderstorms and showers, in addition to having a maximum temperature of 28°. The 2026 World Cup, celebrated in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is in the climate spotlight due to the high temperatures expected between June 11 and July 19, as well as the thunderstorms that already forced the temporary suspension of several matches during the 2025 Club World Cup.

Advertisement

NOAA places the probability of precipitation at 60% and specifies that, starting at 14:00 hours in Atlanta, thunderstorms are more likely. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 28°, according to the same forecast. In the preceding days, temperatures have been higher, reaching 32° this very Sunday.

Protocol for thunderstorms

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the duel takes place, named Atlanta Stadium by FIFA for sponsorship reasons, features a retractable roof cover that, if utilized, would prevent the temporary suspension of the match due to thunderstorms and can also mitigate the impact of high temperatures.

However, in the event that the venue is not roofed, the thunderstorm could complicate the normal development of the match due to the NOAA protocol regarding outdoor sports, which places the significant risk zone between 10 and 16 kilometers.

Advertisement

If thunder is heard or lightning is seen, the sporting activity would stop, and a 30-minute countdown would then begin, during which no thunder or lightning can be recorded within the established significant risk area during the Spain against Cape Verde.