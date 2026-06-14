Players born overseas participating with Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup

Ecuador prepare to be the revelation of the 2026 World Cup, but they also generate curiosity due to their variety of players, raising the question: Which players born outside Ecuador are representing La Tri?

Ecuador arrive at the 2026 World Cup ready to make history with a crop of players never before seen in their history in terms of individual quality that also secures a great position in the FIFA rankings. But there is a detail that also sets them apart, which is the diversity of origins among its inhabitants, including several stars from different backgrounds and they are not the only ones; we have other examples like USA.

On the Ecuador roster for the 2026 World Cup, there are three naturalized soccer players: Hernan Galindez, who was born in Rosario, Argentina; John Yeboah, born in Hamburg, Germany, and Jeremy Arevalo, a native of Maliano, a town in the municipality of Camargo, province of Cantabria, Spain.

As a fact, in Ecuador, the players who were called up to represent La Tri are from 16 different cities in the country, while the remaining three soccer players were born abroad, who are the previously mentioned. Yeboah and Arevalo have Ecuadorian roots, whereas Galindez became naturalized to represent La Tri.

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Players returning for Ecuador from the 2022 World Cup

Although Sebastian Beccacece renovated the La Tri roster, compared to Qatar 2022, they coincided by 50% (13 players) with those chosen by Gustavo Alfaro four years ago. And precisely one of the foreign-born players is among those who return.

John Yeboah of Ecuador.

The players who return are:

Hernan Galindez

Moises Ramirez

Piero Hincapie

Felix Torres

Willian Pacho

Pervis Estupinan

Angelo Preciado

Jackson Porozo

Moises Caicedo

Alan Franco

Gonzalo Plata

Enner Valencia

Kevin Rodriguez

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Players making their World Cup debut

Just as half the roster return for the most important FIFA tournament, the other half are debutants. At a generational level, the most prominent cases are those of Joel Ordonez, Denil Castillo, Kendry Paez, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Anthony Valencia, Yaimar Medina, Alan Minda, Nilson Angulo, and Jeremy Arevalo.

Gonzalo Valle (29), Jordy Caicedo (28), and John Yeboah (25) are the oldest of this rookie group who will also have their debut in the competition. And where we also find the remaining players who were missing from abroad, Yeboah and Arevalo will have their World Cup debut.