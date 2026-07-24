Leandro Paredes acknowledges Spain were better in 2026 World Cup final, casts doubt on international future

Leandro Paredes cast doubt on his future with Argentina after admitting that Spain were better than them in the 2026 World Cup final.

Leandro Paredes was one of the central figures in the 2026 World Cup final with Argentina against Spain—not because of a standout performance, but due to all the controversy and turmoil he was involved in, which included coming to blows with Gavi, who later addressed the situation and the lack of red cards. Amidst all this, Paredes spoke about the final and Spain’s superiority.

Following his return to Boca Jrs, where he played a key role in his team’s victory with an assist to Miguel Merentiel, he spoke with the press and responded to conspiracy theories. “Many things were said, but Spain were superior to us in the final; they are the fair winner of the World Cup,” Paredes stated. “For us, what remains is to enjoy what we did over these eight years. It is a pleasure to be a part of this. It is something incredible.”

He did not stop there. Regarding the setback Argentina suffered against Spain, he noted: “It is going to be a long process to overcome what we went through. We achieved important things, but losing the final is going to hurt—we were very close again. It is not easy to maintain the level we had for a long time. Even though the final was lost, we had a World Cup where people felt identified with us, and that is very important.”

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His future with Argentina is uncertain

Following the defeat, Scaloni cast doubt on his continuity beyond December, and in recent hours, Nicolas Otamendi confirmed that his cycle with the national team has come to an end. There is also no certainty regarding the decision Lionel Messi will make, although he has yet to speak or say goodbye to his teammates in the locker room, which emerges as a positive sign.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina.

Paredes, for his part, also left it uncertain whether he will be included in the upcoming call-ups for the September-October FIFA windows or the November window, where the Finalissima against Spain could potentially be played.

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“It is going to be very difficult to maintain this level for the group to keep functioning in this manner. Decisions need to be made calmly,” he concluded. “I don’t know if I am ready to continue. It is a process; please take some time to digest it and think about it. Rapid decisions shouldn’t be made, but it needs to be talked about.”

Paredes’ happiness

Finally, Paredes—who revealed that he suffered a cracked rib against Egypt but was able to continue playing in the decisive matches of the World Cup—summarized his feelings on the overall experience in the United States. He was happy, and probably the whole Argentina national team feels the same.