In which city and stadium is Qatar vs Switzerland being played today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

Qatar and Switzerland continue with Group B action today as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues its course. Here, find out more about the venue for this clash.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway, Qatar and Switzerland face off at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara today to complete Matchday 1 in Group B. It will be the first of six World Cup games to take place in San Francisco this year.

The Bay area will then be home to Group J and Group D matches, with Austria, Jordan, Paraguay, Algeria, Turkiye, and Australia all visiting the iconic stadium in California.

With an estimated 69,391 capacity according to FIFA, the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium will be home to the first 2026 World Cup game that doesn’t involve a host nation.

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The reason behind the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium name

While usually known as Levi’s Stadium and home to the emblematic NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, the venue is temporarily being renamed to comply with FIFA rules like every other stadium hosting 2026 World Cup matches. The soccer governing body requires all stadiums to remove references to sponsors that aren’t official FIFA partners.

🎉🇺🇸 ꜱᴀɴ ꜰʀᴀɴᴄɪꜱᴄᴏ ʙᴀʏ ᴀʀᴇᴀ 🇺🇸🎉



San Francisco Bay Area is confirmed as a #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host City! 🙌#HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/N1XxDP5qe3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

Group B schedule

With the Qatar and Switzerland game in San Francisco a day after Canada’s debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, Group B will continue in different cities.

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On June 18, Switzerland will play Bosnia and Herzegovina at Los Angeles Stadium while Canada take on Qatar at BC Place Vancouver. The group stage finale on June 24 will once again see Canada play in Vancouver (this time against Switzerland), whereas Seattle Stadium will be home to Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar.