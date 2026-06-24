Is Canada out of 2026 World Cup after loss against Switzerland?

Canada's dream is still alive. Despite falling 2-1 to Switzerland in its final Group B match, the hosts have secured a place in the Round of 32 and are now preparing for the biggest knockout game in Canadian soccer history.

Canada suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Switzerland in the final Group B match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the same time, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1, creating a dramatic finish in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

The result prevented Canada from winning Group B, but it did not end the hosts’ World Cup journey. In fact, Canada has officially qualified for the Round of 32 and remains one of the success stories of the tournament.

However, the bittersweet situation comes with the path in the knockout stages. Canada won’t play anymore at home as the chance to play in Vancouver is officially gone.

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Is Canada eliminated from the 2026 World Cup?

No. Canada is not eliminated. Despite the loss to Switzerland, the Canadians have advanced to the Round of 32 as the second-place team in Group B. The hosts collected enough points during the group stage to comfortably secure qualification and will now continue their campaign in the knockout rounds. For Canada, reaching the Round of 32 represents a historic achievement and the best World Cup performance in the nation’s history.

Who will Canada play in the Round of 32?

Canada will face the second-place team from Group A next Sunday. That opponent could be one of three nations: Czechia, South Africa or South Korea. The final Group A standings will determine Canada’s opponent and set the stage for one of the most important matches in Canadian football history.