Who is the referee for Switzerland vs Canada today at the 2026 World Cup?

A crucial Group B clash awaits at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Switzerland and Canada battle for a place in the knockout stage. But who will be the referee in charge of this high-stakes encounter?

Ramon Abatti Abel is the referee appointed for Switzerland vs Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian official has been selected by FIFA to oversee the Group B clash, which will be played in Vancouver. It will be a match with huge implications as a win, tie or loss will have different effects for Switzerland and Canada.

The Brazilian referee will be supported by fellow countrymen Danilo Manis and Rafael Alves as assistant referees, while Peru’s Kevin Ortega has been designated as fourth official for the match. The VAR team also features experienced officials.

The matchup between Switzerland national soccer team and Canada national soccer team arrives at a decisive moment in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, with both sides pushing for crucial points in a tightly contested section. That’s why many are surprised to see that Alphonso Davies is once again starting on the bench.

Advertisement

Who is in charge of VAR for Switzerland vs Canada?

Juan Soto Arevalo (Venezuela) is the VAR official in charge of Switzerland vs Canada. He has been appointed by FIFA as part of the CONMEBOL Video Match Officials group and will oversee all video review decisions.

Ramon Abatti Abel during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The VAR support team for this fixture includes Antonio Garcia (USA) as Assistant VAR, forming part of the structured FIFA Video Assistant Referee system used throughout the tournament. Their role is to review key incidents.

Advertisement

This VAR setup works alongside the on-field refereeing crew led by Brazilian official Ramon Abatti Abel, ensuring consistency between pitch decisions and video review during a high-stakes World Cup group-stage match.

What matches has Ramon Abatti Abel officiated before?

Ramon Abatti Abel has officiated at several major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games and the FIFA Club World Cup, alongside a long career in Brazil’s top domestic league.

According to FIFA referee listings and confirmed match reports, he has been part of the international refereeing group since 2021 and was selected for elite tournament duty based on his domestic and continental performances.

Advertisement

One of his most notable assignments came at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he was selected as part of the FIFA officiating panel and went on to referee the men’s gold medal match between Spain and France at the Parc des Princes.

He has also been appointed to matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he officiated games involving top international clubs, further strengthening his profile in FIFA’s elite referee pool.

At the domestic level, he has been active in Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A since 2020, regularly handling high-intensity matches in one of South America’s most competitive leagues, which has been a key factor in his rise.