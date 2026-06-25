Who and when is USA playing next in round of 32 at 2026 World Cup? Opponent confirmed

The USMNT didn't even have to play their final game in Group D of the 2026 World Cup against Turkiye, the Stars and Stripes have learned who, when, and where they will be playing in the round of 32.

The stage is set. The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) have learned who they will be facing in the round of 32 before taking to the pitch at Los Angeles Stadium against Turkiye. Thanks to Sweden clinching their place in the knockout stage, the Stars and Stripes’ opponent has been confirmed. However, it won’t be the Elongated Country.

Instead, as Group D winners, the USA will go up against the third-place team from Group B. That is none other than Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished with four points in their group with Switzerland, Canada, and Qatar. The USMNT will play Bosnia on the West Coast. More precisely, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara) on July 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET.

At the latest venue to host the Super Bowl, the Stars and Stripes will have their own version of their most important game to date. As the knockout stage’s first matchup is now set, the USMNT may lose focus ahead of their game against Turkiye. Regardless of whether the USA win, tie, or lose against Turkiye, they will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

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More about USA’s next rival

While European national teams always demand respect in FIFA World Cups, the USA may have come across one of the least-daunting sides out of their possibilities. At least on paper, Bosnia and Herzegovina have had an irregular performance in the 2026 World Cup.

The @USMNT's Round of 32 matchup is set 🇺🇸



They will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1! pic.twitter.com/jYGM3LPH0T — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 26, 2026

The Dragons started off the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada before losing 4-1 to Switzerland in a game that seemed destined to be a low-scoring affair until things got out of hand late. Bosnia and Herzegovina secured their spot in the round of 32 thanks to Sweden’s draw with Japan, but they had already laid the groundwork by taking down Qatar with a commanding 3-1 win over the Maroons.

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Expect a physical matchup

The USMNT know they have their work cut out for them. In the elimination round of the 2026 World Cup, the tiniest mistake can be the difference between winning and losing, so Mauricio Pochettino’s side must be razor-sharp throughout the 90—and possibly 120 minutes.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by head coach Sergej Barbarez, play a physical style of soccer, relying heavily on their height and size to wear down opponents. Moreover, they pay close attention to set pieces and look to do damage in the aerial game.

With their performance against Canada in the opening game in the Great White North, the Dragons also proved they aren’t fazed by hostile environments or by having everything stacked against them.

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USA’s opponents won’t be fazed

In the Golden State, American fans will aim to make life hell for the visitors, but these guests aren’t easily frightened and are used to adversity. It’s a common phrase, but not a cliché: the knockout stage is when the World Cup truly begins. If the United States don’t engrave that into their heads, they might be in for a rude awakening against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It’s true, the Dragons lack an elite star leading the way, but teams have fallen and dreams have been crushed at the hands of much weaker opponents before. The Stars and Stripes ought not to suffer that fate.