Why isn’t Alphonso Davies playing today for Canada vs Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup?

Alphonso Davies won’t start for Canada vs Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup as Jesse Marsch makes a tactical decision despite the star being fully fit.

Canada will face Switzerland in a key Group B matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Alphonso Davies will not be part of the starting XI despite being fully fit and available for selection. For the third consecutive World Cup fixture, the Bayern Munich star is set to begin the match on the bench at BC Place in Vancouver. The decision has raised eyebrows, since a win, tie or loss could change everything for Canada.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has opted for a cautious approach as Davies continues his return from a hamstring injury sustained in May 2026 during Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

While the player has rejoined full training and has been cleared by medical staff, Canada’s coaching staff is carefully managing his workload. Canada have performed strongly in the tournament so far, allowing the coaching staff to ease their captain back into competitive action in a controlled manner.

Advertisement

Why is Marsch managing Davies’ minutes?

Davies has recovered sufficiently to be included in the squad, but Marsch has confirmed he will not start the match. Instead, the Canadian coach plans to use him as a second-half option depending on the flow of the game.

Today’s starters, presented by @GE_Appliances



🍁 Luc and DC at the back

🍁 Choinière and Saliba anchor the midfield

🍁 JD has the armband



LET’S GO #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/fu3COliDwm — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 24, 2026

Richie Laryea retains his place in the starting lineup, continuing in the role on the flank while Davies builds full match fitness. The approach reflects a balance between immediate tactical stability and long-term player management.

Advertisement

Could Davies still influence the match?

Although he isn’t starting, Davies remains a key option for Canada if the match requires a change in tempo or attacking impact. His pace and versatility could provide a decisive boost in the second half if called upon.

SurveyShould Alphonso Davies have started for Canada? Should Alphonso Davies have started for Canada? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Canada’s strong position in Group B has given Marsch flexibility in squad management, making it possible to reintroduce one of their most important players gradually rather than under immediate pressure from kickoff.