What happens if Canada win, tie or lose vs Switzerland today at the 2026 World Cup?

Canada are one win away from making World Cup history. After crushing Qatar 6-0, the hosts now have a chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 32.

Canada’s World Cup campaign has already become one of the biggest stories of the tournament. The hosts began Group B with a bittersweet 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that left supporters wondering whether the team could handle the pressure of playing on home soil.

Those doubts quickly disappeared in the second match, when Canada delivered one of the most dominant performances of the World Cup with a stunning 6-0 victory over Qatar.

That result moved Canada to four points and left Jesse Marsch’s side on the verge of making history. With qualification to the Round of 32 practically secured, the focus has now shifted toward finishing first in Group B and securing a favorable path in the knockout rounds. For the third straight game, Alphonso Davies isn’t playing from the get-go.

Advertisement

What happens if Canada win vs Switzerland?

If Canada defeat Switzerland, they will officially qualify for the Round of 32 and secure first place in Group B. The result would represent a historic milestone, as Canada would advance beyond the group stage of a World Cup for the first time ever.

Finishing first would also bring a major competitive advantage. Canada would remain in Vancouver for the Round of 32 and, if they continue advancing, would also play their Round of 16 match at home.

For a host nation, avoiding travel and playing in front of home supporters could be a massive boost during the knockout stage. In the Round of 32, as winner of Group B, they would face a third place team coming from Group E, F, G, I or J.

Advertisement

What happens if Canada tie vs Switzerland?

If Canada and Switzerland draw, both teams would finish the group stage with five points. In that scenario, Canada would remain atop Group B thanks to their superior goal difference across all group matches.

As a result, both nations would qualify for the Round of 32, with Canada advancing as group winner and Switzerland progressing as runner-up. It would be another historic achievement for the Canadians while also guaranteeing the favorable knockout path that comes with finishing first.

What happens if Canada lose vs Switzerland?

Even with a loss, Canada would still be in a strong position to reach the Round of 32. The hosts would finish with four points, a total that is very likely to be enough to qualify at least as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams.

Advertisement

In reality, Canada would probably still finish second in Group B. For Bosnia and Herzegovina to overtake the Canadians, the Bosnians would likely need a massive victory over Qatar to erase Canada’s significant goal-difference advantage.

If Canada end up as group runner-up, they would face the second-place team from Group A in the Round of 32. While that route would be less favorable than winning the group, it would still keep Canada’s historic World Cup run alive.

2026 World Cup Group B standings

Pos. /Team PTS GF/GA (GD) 1. Canada 4 7/1 (6) 2. Switzerland 4 5/2 (3) 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 2/5 (-3) 4. Qatar 1 1/7 (-6)