2026 World Cup group B final standings updated after Canada vs Switzerland and Qatar vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 and Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1 as the final Group B standings were decided at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Switzerland secured first place in Group B after defeating Canada 2-1 in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. The victory ensured the Swiss finished unbeaten and booked their place in the Round of 32 as group winners, while Canada also advanced despite the defeat.

The Swiss took control shortly after halftime when Ruben Vargas opened the scoring in the 46th minute following an assist from Johan Manzambi. Switzerland doubled its advantage in the 57th minute as Manzambi found the net himself after being set up by Breel Embolo. Canada responded through Promise David in the 76th minute, with Nathan-Dylan Saliba providing the assist, but the comeback fell short.

At the same time, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1 to climb level on points with Canada. Kerim Alajbegović gave Bosnia the lead in the 29th minute before an own goal from Sultan Al-Brake briefly leveled the score. Hasan Al-Haydos restored Qatar’s hopes before halftime, but Ermin Mahmić’s second-half goal secured all three points for Bosnia.

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How did Switzerland secure first place in Group B?

Switzerland entered Matchday 3 knowing that a victory would guarantee the top spot, and the European side delivered a composed performance when it mattered most.

Players of Canada pose for a team photograph. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The result capped an impressive group-stage campaign for Switzerland, which finished unbeaten with seven points from three matches. Their balanced performances on both ends of the field made them one of the most consistent teams in the group.

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What does the result mean for Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Despite the defeat, Canada advanced to the Round of 32 after finishing second in the group. Jesse Marsch’s side benefited from a superior goal difference, allowing them to edge Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final standings.

Bosnia’s victory over Qatar was not enough to move into the top two positions, but the team remained competitive until the final whistle of the group stage. Qatar, meanwhile, exited the tournament with just one point from three matches.

2026 World Cup Group B standings

Pos. / Team PTS GF/GA (GD) 1. Switzerland 7 7/3 (+4) 2. Canada 4 8/3 (+5) 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 5/6 (−1) 4. Qatar 1 2/10 (−8)

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