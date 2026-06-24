What is Scotland’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Brazil?

Scotland take on Brazil in a must-win game, not only for their 2026 World Cup aspirations, but to climb in the FIFA World Rankings.

Like most teams in the 2026 World Cup, Scotland have had their ups and downs in the tournament. As a result, their FIFA Ranking has played its own version of Chutes and Ladders. As the Scots go up against Brazil in an absolute must-win game, we take a look at where they stand in the world rankings.

Scotland currently sit at No. 40 in the FIFA rankings. Curiously enough, they are in the same spot they held entering the 2026 World Cup. Perhaps the Tartan Army’s support hasn’t been enough for Steve Clarke’s side to climb the rankings.

Scotland temporarily held the No. 37 spot after their win over Haiti in their 2026 World Cup debut and first World Cup game since 1998. However, the deflating loss at the hands of Morocco caused Scotland to slide back down to No. 40.

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As they go up against the nation with the most World Cup titles, the Scots won’t care as much about the rankings as they will about making it out of Group C. Scotland are well aware of what will happen if they win, tie, or lose against Brazil, and their dream comes down to the showdown in Miami.

John McGinn of Scotland.

Scotland’s FIFA ranking history

Although Scotland would like to be higher in the rankings, they are grateful for the place they currently hold. Scotland’s national team has seen some lows, and the fact they are in the top 50 and playing in a FIFA World Cup is something that not many Scottish international players have ever had the chance to experience.

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Scotland’s worst rank in FIFA rankings of all time came back in 2005, when they temporarily stood at No. 88. As for their worst year-end ranking, the Scots finished 2012 ranked 72nd in the world.

Looking on the brighter side of things, Scotland have seen their fair share of highs in the FIFA World Rankings. They were the 13th-best national team in the world at one point in 2007, and they ended that year at No. 14. Asking for Clarke’s squad to reach such heights this year may feel unrealistic, but a win over Brazil to clinch a spot in the knockout stage might be a good start.

Scotland are below Wales

Still, all Scotland would like is to move up a couple of spots. As things stand, they are trailing Wales and Hungary (No. 38 and 39, respectively), two sides that failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

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That also goes to show that the FIFA rankings aren’t the bible when it comes to determining which teams are better. They have their own flaws. And the fact that Scotland are behind eight non-World Cup sides paints a good picture of that.