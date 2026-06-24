What is Switzerland’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Canada?

Ahead of a decisive showdown with Canada in the 2026 World Cup, Switzerland have climbed the FIFA rankings.

Switzerland will face Canada in a decisive Group B showdown in Vancouver as one of the teams that has improved its ranking the most during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Swiss side currently sits 17th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,694.54 points ahead of the match. That position represents a rise of two places compared to where Switzerland stood before the tournament began.

With a place in the Round of 32 on the line, Switzerland have not only strengthened their position in Group B but also climbed the international rankings.

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What is Switzerland’s FIFA ranking?

Switzerland are currently ranked 17th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,694.54 points. The European squad has climbed two spots since the start of the World Cup, moving ahead of both Uruguay and Senegal in the global standings. The rise reflects Switzerland’s strong overall performance during the tournament and the ability to recover from a disappointing opening result.

How has Switzerland’s FIFA ranking changed during the World Cup?

Switzerland’s ranking journey has been a roller coaster. The Swiss lost 9.14 FIFA ranking points after being held to a surprising 1-1 draw against Qatar in their opening Group B match. That result was viewed as a missed opportunity against one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.

However, Switzerland quickly recovered in spectacular fashion. A dominant 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina earned the team 14.01 FIFA ranking points, more than offsetting the loss suffered after the Qatar draw. The net gain has allowed Switzerland to climb those two spots.