Why isn’t Raul Jimenez starting today for Mexico vs Czechia at 2026 World Cup?

Mexico close their group-stage campaign at the 2026 World Cup against Czechia, with Raul Jimenez starting on the bench.

Mexico play their final group-stage match of the World Cup against Czechia in what is expected to be a packed Estadio Azteca. With squad rotation in mind and key players being rested, Raul Jimenez will start on the bench.

Regardless it they win, tie or lose, Mexico have already secured their place in the Round of 32. That is why head coach Javier Aguirre has decided to rest players, with the notable detail that Guillermo Ochoa will also not start the match.

These are the eleven players who will take the field from the start against Czechia, in a match officiated by Argentine referee Yael Falcon Perez.

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Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Mateo Chavez; Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora; Julian Quinones, Guillermo Martinez, Roberto Alvarado.

Javier Aguirre of Mexico.

Jimenez’s World Cup numbers

During his first two Group A matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Raul Jimenez has been a key figure leading Mexico’s frontline, accumulating 156 minutes on the pitch. The veteran striker found the back of the net once during the opening match against South Africa, where he recorded 3 shots (all on target) and completed 16 accurate passes in 76 minutes of play.

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In the second fixture against South Korea, Jimenez played 80 minutes, registering 1 shot on target and completing 12 accurate passes, bringing his total tournament stats to 1 goal, 4 shots on target, and 28 accurate passes before being rested for the final group stage rotation.

Czechia also make changes

The European side, currently ranked 43rd in the FIFA World Ranking, must win to keep its qualification hopes alive. Notably, Patrik Schick is not in the starting XI for this crucial match and will begin on the bench due to a tactical decision.

What’s next for Mexico?

After securing the top spot in Group A, Mexico are scheduled to play their round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET. El Tri will take the pitch at the iconic Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium), facing one of the best third-placed teams advancing from Groups C, E, F, H, or I.