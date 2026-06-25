2026 World Cup Group F final standings after Japan vs Sweden and Netherlands vs Tunisia

Following a dramatic draw between Japan and Sweden, coupled with a decisive victory by the Netherlands over Tunisia, the final standings for Group F are officially locked in, setting the stage for several high-stakes matchups in the 2026 World Cup knockout bracket.

Following a dramatic finale in Group F, the final standings are officially locked in for Japan, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Tunisia. The high-stakes final matchday carried immense weight for three of the squads, though Tunisia took the pitch already playing for pride after being eliminated by Japan on Matchday 2.

These are the final standings in Group F:

Team Points GP/GD 1. Netherlands 7 3/+6 2. Japan 5 3/+4 3. Sweden 4 3/0 4. Tunisia 0 3/-10

The Netherlands already know their rivals in the Round of 32, as well as Japan that also know which team they will play in the next round of the tournament. However, Sweden will need to wait for the development of the group stage, as they are waiting for the table of the best third places.

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Other groups already decided in the 2026 World Cup

Alongside Group F, there are other groups that already decided their teams in the next round, like Groups A, B, C and E. These are the teams that have qualified to the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup at this point:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: United States (Clinched after 2 matches)

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast

Group I: France, Norway (Both clinched after 2 matches)

Group J: Argentina (Clinched after 2 matches)

Group K: Colombia (Clinched after 2 matches)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Finished 3rd in Group B with 4 points, safely clearing the minimum mathematical threshold to advance).

Ecuador (Finished 3rd in Group E with 4 points, also guaranteeing a wild-card advancement spot).

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Now, the expectation emerges for the development of the remaining groups, as the bracket is getting close to the final image, as for some fans, the tournament will start against from that point and on.