Is Christian Pulisic playing today for USA vs Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

Christian Pulisic’s status is one of the biggest questions ahead of USA’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup clash with Australia, as the USMNT captain races to recover from injury in time for kickoff.

Christian Pulisic’s availability remains in serious doubt ahead of the United States’ crucial World Cup showdown against Australia. At this time, he remains questionable to face Australia as he had modified training throughout the week.

The USMNT forward suffered a calf injury during the team’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay, leaving fans eager to know whether the country’s biggest soccer star will be available for Friday’s Group D showdown.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Both the United States and Australia opened the tournament with victories and know that another three points would put them in a commanding position to reach the knockout stage.

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When did Christian Pulisic get injured?

Christian Pulisic suffered his calf injury during the week leading up to the World Cup and aggravated the issue in the United States’ opening match against Paraguay on June 12.

Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The USMNT player was kicked in the back of his left calf during training before the tournament opener, and the problem worsened during the 4-1 victory over Paraguay, forcing him to leave the match at halftime as a precaution.

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He had been one of the best players on the field before his substitution. The AC Milan star recorded an assist, helped create an own goal, and was instrumental in the Americans building a 3-0 halftime lead.

After the match, he admitted he was feeling discomfort in the calf area but remained optimistic about his recovery. Since then, he has spent much of the week training separately from the main group while undergoing rehabilitation.

Team officials described him as “day-to-day”, and his status remained uncertain heading into the Australia match. His availability could significantly influence the outcome of a match that may determine who finishes atop Group D.

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Who replaces Christian Pulisic in the USA lineup?

If Christian Pulisic is unavailable, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson are considered the leading candidates to replace him in the United States lineup. Both players have experience in major international tournaments.

Reyna would provide creativity and technical quality between the lines, while Aaronson could add energy, pressing ability and direct attacking runs. The Argentine manager has several versatile options in his squad.

The USMNT also enters the match with confidence after scoring four goals against Paraguay. Players such as Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Sergino Dest are expected to take on greater attacking responsibility.

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What did Mauricio Pochettino say about Christian Pulisic?

Mauricio Pochettino said Christian Pulisic is improving but stopped short of guaranteeing that he would be available against Australia. The coach explained that the final decision would be made after consulting with the medical staff.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, he emphasized that Pulisic had made significant progress during the week and was doing everything possible to return. He noted that the winger was “much better” than he had been after the Paraguay game and praised his determination to recover in time.

He also offered encouraging news for U.S. supporters by suggesting that, even if Pulisic misses the Australia match, he is expected to be available for the team’s next Group D fixture against Turkey.