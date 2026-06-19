Predicted lineups for USA vs Australia today at the 2026 World Cup

USA and Australia meet in a pivotal 2026 World Cup Group D clash. Here are the predicted lineups for both teams ahead of Matchday 2.

The USA and Australia are set to meet in a crucial Group D showdown at Seattle Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams opened their campaigns with victories, making this matchup one of the most significant games of the group stage so far.

The Americans impressed in their tournament opener, defeating Paraguay 4-1 behind a brace from Folarin Balogun, a goal from Giovanni Reyna, and an own goal forced by sustained attacking pressure. Mauricio Pochettino’s side controlled the match from start to finish and immediately emerged as one of the strongest teams in the group.

Australia also started the tournament on a positive note, earning a 2-0 victory over Turkey in Vancouver. Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe secured the Socceroos’ first World Cup win since Germany 2006, putting them level on points with the United States, though behind on goal difference heading into Matchday 2.

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USA probable lineup

A second consecutive victory would place the United States in an excellent position to secure qualification for the Round of 32. Pochettino is expected to maintain much of the lineup that delivered a dominant performance against Paraguay.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate their side’s first goal. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

USA probable XI: Matt Freese; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Shaq Moore Freeman; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

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Australia probable lineup

Australia enter the match with confidence after their opening win and could move to the top of Group D with another three-point performance. The Socceroos are expected to continue trusting the core group that produced a disciplined and efficient display against Turkey.

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Australia probable XI: Patrick Beach; Jordan Bos, Jacob Italiano, Paul Okon Jr., Aiden O’Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda, Cameron Burgess, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, Mohamed Touré.