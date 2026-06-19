USA vs Australia LIVE: USMNT plays second 2026 World Cup game

USA and Australia meet in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group D clash in Seattle, with both teams seeking a second straight win to take control of the group. Follow minute‑by‑minute action here.

The United States and Australia face off at Seattle Stadium in a key 2026 World Cup Group D clash to determine the early leader of the group, with both teams arriving after winning their opening matches in dominant fashion.

[Watch USA vs Australia in the USA on Fubo]

After a strong debut performance, the USMNT continues their tournament journey under Mauricio Pochettino, having beaten Paraguay 4-1 in a match highlighted by Christian Pulisic’s attacking influence and a brace from Folarin Balogun.

Australia also opened their World Cup campaign with confidence, securing a 2-0 win over Turkey and now aiming to test their credentials against the host nation in a crucial early-stage matchup in Seattle.