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USA vs Australia LIVE: USMNT plays second 2026 World Cup game

USA and Australia meet in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group D clash in Seattle, with both teams seeking a second straight win to take control of the group. Follow minute‑by‑minute action here.

Christian Pulisic of the United States (Left) and Mohamed Toure of Australia.
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos-Stu Forster/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of the United States (Left) and Mohamed Toure of Australia.

The United States and Australia face off at Seattle Stadium in a key 2026 World Cup Group D clash to determine the early leader of the group, with both teams arriving after winning their opening matches in dominant fashion.

[Watch USA vs Australia in the USA on Fubo]

After a strong debut performance, the USMNT continues their tournament journey under Mauricio Pochettino, having beaten Paraguay 4-1 in a match highlighted by Christian Pulisic’s attacking influence and a brace from Folarin Balogun.

Australia also opened their World Cup campaign with confidence, securing a 2-0 win over Turkey and now aiming to test their credentials against the host nation in a crucial early-stage matchup in Seattle.

USA vs Australia clash in their second 2026 World Cup game in Seattle

Welcome to our live blog! This time, the United States face Australia at Seattle Stadium in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After a strong opening win over Paraguay, the USMNT look to take control of Group D, while Australia arrive confident after defeating Turkey in their debut. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Seattle.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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