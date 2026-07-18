Is FIFA giving championship rings to the 2026 World Cup winners?

FIFA is officially introducing customized championship rings for the winners of the 2026 World Cup. For the first time in the tournament’s 96-year history, the victorious players will receive these unique pieces of jewelry alongside the iconic golden trophy and traditional medals.

The governing body has commissioned a limited collection of exactly 2,026 individually numbered pieces to commemorate the tournament year. The winning squad and coaching staff will receive 30 bespoke rings customized with their national identity, while the remaining 1,996 pieces will go on sale to public collectors.

While this jewelry adds an exciting twist to the tournament podium, individual awards still hold immense prestige on the global stage. The golden ball is another separate award as valuable as a ring that few players get, highlighting the pinnacle of tournament performance. This weekend, either Spain or Argentina will walk away with the ultimate prize and the inaugural set of the newest accessory.

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What is the price tag on World Cup ring?

While FIFA has not yet released the official retail price for the public pieces, sports memorabilia experts expect these items to carry a massive financial valuation. Standard championship rings in North American sports often range anywhere from $20,000 to over $40,000 depending on the diamond carat weight and gold purity.

Image from FIFA.com

For the 1,996 licensed replicas available to fans, the cost will heavily depend on the materials FIFA chooses for production. High-end collector editions could easily fetch several thousand dollars, especially with an official certificate of authenticity included.

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Adapting to the North American sporting era

The timing of this historic introduction is entirely deliberate, as hosting the tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada presents the perfect cultural backdrop. Championship rings are a deeply rooted tradition in the NFL, NBA, and MLB, but they have never existed on soccer’s international stage. FIFA is clearly leaning into this established North American sporting custom to give the tournament a distinctly local flavor.