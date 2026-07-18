What’s the highest-scoring third-place game in FIFA World Cup history?

Only one match in all of FIFA World Cup history saw two national teams score a combined total of 9 goals.

The clash at the 1958 tournament holds the prestigious title of the highest-scoring third-place game in FIFA World Cup history. France and West Germany went head-to-head in a breathtaking offensive showcase. When the final whistle blew, a staggering total of 9 goals had been scored.

Les Bleus dominated the pitch during this historic encounter, ultimately defeating their neighbors by a remarkable scoreline of France 6-3 West Germany. The legendary Just Fontaine spearheaded the attack, scoring a hat trick as part of his 4 goals in the match. Despite being a high-scoring game, it was not the biggest margin of victory a national team has achieved in World Cup history.

This unforgettable spectacle took place on 28 June at Gothenburg at the Nya Ullevi stadium, under the watchful eye of Argentinian referee Juan Brozzi. Interestingly, the official attendance was 32,483, which feels pretty low to todays standard of 60,000 fans per game.

Advertisement

Other high-scoring third-place thrillers

Long before France and West Germany shattered the record, the 1938 tournament witnessed Brazil defeat Sweden 4-2 in a brilliant offensive display. That six-goal thriller was the first top scoring third-place match before france-west germany took the first spot twenty years later. Even earlier, the 1934 edition featured a thrilling 3-2 victory for Germany over Austria, setting an early standard for high-scoring consolation finals.

The modern era has also delivered its fair share of dramatic, high-scoring matches. A prime example occurred in 1986 when France defeated Belgium 4-2, earning a memorable spot among the thrilling extra time third place matches in world cup history.

Advertisement

Additionally, Sweden showcased its attacking prowess in 1994 by dismantling a surprising Bulgaria team with a commanding 4-0 victory. The twenty-first century has kept this entertaining tradition alive with fast-paced, high-scoring games that thrilled soccer audiences tuning in.

In 2002, fans witnessed a lightning-fast start as South Korea fell 2-3 against Turkiye in a match featuring the fastest goal ever. Keeping up the momentum, the 2010 tournament saw Uruguay vs 2-3 Germany in a spectacular, rainy blockbuster that kept viewers guessing until the last second.