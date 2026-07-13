Is there a third-place game at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features a new 48-team format, but some traditions remain unchanged. As the tournament reaches its final weekend, one long-standing fixture continues to divide fans and players alike.

The FIFA World Cup has changed dramatically in 2026 with its expanded 48-team format and a new Round of 32, but one tradition remains intact. Fans are now wondering what happens to the two nations that fall in the semifinals.

Unlike some other major soccer tournaments that have eliminated the bronze-medal match, the 2026 World Cup still includes a third-place game. The losing semifinalists will return to the field one last time with a podium finish.

The third-place game has been part of almost every FIFA World Cup since 1934, with the only exception coming in the inaugural 1930 tournament, when no official bronze-medal match was played.

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When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place game?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place game will be played on Saturday, July 18, one day before the World Cup final. The match will feature the two teams that lose in the semifinals: England, France, Spain or Argentina.

Harry Kane #9 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The bronze-medal match is scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, one of the 16 venues selected for the expanded 48-team tournament. It will be the 103rd of the competition’s 104 matches.

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Although the spotlight naturally shifts toward the championship game, the third-place playoff remains an official FIFA fixture. The result determines the final standings for third and fourth place and completes the tournament.

Does the third-place team receive prize money?

The team that wins the third-place match receives prize money from FIFA. For the 2026 World Cup, the third-place finisher will earn $29 million, while the fourth-place team will receive $27 million as part of FIFA’s record-breaking prize fund.

FIFA initially approved a prize pool of $655 million for participating teams before increasing the overall financial distribution to nearly $900 million ahead of the tournament, reflecting the expansion from 32 to 48 nations.

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In addition to the prize money awarded based on final position, every qualified national team also receives preparation funding from FIFA. That means the third-place playoff also has meaningful financial implications for each federation.

Has FIFA ever considered removing the third-place match?

There is no indication that FIFA has seriously considered eliminating the third-place match from the men’s World Cup. Despite several major changes to the tournament over the years, the match has remained part of the competition.

The fixture has been a regular feature since 1934, with the only exception coming in the inaugural 1930 tournament, when no official bronze-medal match was played. Since then, every edition has crowned a third-place finisher.