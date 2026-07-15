Iker Casillas slams England but claims Argentina will lose to Spain in 2026 World Cup final

Spain legend Iker Casillas belittled England following their defeat, but asserted that Argentina would lose to Spain in the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina and Spain will headline the 2026 World Cup final next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Argentina mounted a historic comeback against England, while Spain convincingly defeated France. However, Iker Casillas has sparked controversy with his recent comments.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper and 2010 World Cup champion with Spain warned Argentina on his X account that they will not be celebrating this Sunday, asserting that Spain will achieve the goal. “There will not be a fourth star, Argentina. Let’s go for the second! Let’s go!” Casillas wrote.

As soon as the match ended, the historic goalkeeper published a blunt message on his official account that quickly went viral among international soccer fans: “England scored the goal and sat back. Cowardly approach. They have not left the box and have allowed Argentina to attack more. The logical thing happens.”

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Casillas’ perspective

The English players’ excessive caution ended up costing them a ticket to the final, leading Thomas Tuchel to defend himself after the final whistle. Argentina’s siege was relentless during the final stretch of the match, leveraging the quality of their individual talent.

No habrá una 4ª ⭐️, 🇦🇷! Vamos a por la 2ª!! Vamos 🇪🇸! — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) July 15, 2026

Lionel Messi provided a brace of assists to spearhead the comeback. The equalizing goal came in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez found the back of the net after a great team buildup, restoring hope for Argentina fans. The game-winner came in stoppage time as forward Lautaro Martinez capitalized on a masterful assist from Lionel Messi to secure the definitive 2-1 victory.

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2026 World Cup final details

The details for the match are fully locked in: Argentina will face Spain at MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, just outside of New Jersey and New York. The matchup promises to be fantastic, showcasing an exploration of two very distinct playing styles.

Additionally, Argentina feel they arrive with a surge of adrenaline and mixed emotions due to the intense run they experienced throughout the World Cup, with Messi himself expressing pride in their achievement.

Beyond this great comeback, every match in the 2026 World Cup knockout stages has been total suffering for the squad managed by Scaloni. On the other hand, they will go up against a team that reached the final smoothly, a factor that could work against Luis de la Fuente if his team does not know how to handle playing under pressure.