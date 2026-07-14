Ivan Barton’s profile: Who is the Salvadoran referee? Age, height, career highlights and more

Ivan Barton has become one of CONCACAF's most recognizable referees after earning appointments to FIFA's biggest tournaments. Here's a closer look at the Salvadoran official's journey to the top of international soccer.

Ivan Barton has established himself as one of CONCACAF‘s most respected referees, earning FIFA’s trust with assignments in the sport’s biggest competitions. The Salvadoran official has officiated matches at the World Cup and more.

He became a FIFA-listed referee in 2018 after progressing through his country’s domestic leagues. Despite being only 35 years old, he already boasts experience in two FIFA World Cups, having officiated matches in Qatar 202.

His rapid rise has made him one of El Salvador’s most accomplished referees. From his age and height to his professional career, his profile reflects the path that led him from domestic soccer to officiating on the world’s biggest stage.

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How old is Ivan Barton?

Ivan Barton is 35 years old. He was born on January 27, 1991, in Santa Ana, El Salvador, and eventually established himself as one of CONCACAF’s most experienced referees.

Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

He received his FIFA badge in 2018, a milestone that accelerated his international career. Within a few years, he was selected to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and returned for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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How tall is Ivan Barton?

Ivan Barton is approximately 5-foot-11 (1.80 meters) tall. His athletic profile allows him to keep up with the pace of elite international matches, where referees routinely cover more than 10 kilometers during a game.

Ivan Barton’s social media

Ivan Barton maintains a relatively low profile on social media. Unlike many high-profile figures in soccer, the Salvadoran referee does not use his personal accounts to comment on matches or share details about his officiating career.

Most of the public attention surrounding his social media came in June 2026, when his wife shared photos of their civil wedding on her Instagram account. The post quickly drew attention because the ceremony took place just days before he traveled to the FIFA World Cup.

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Ivan Barton’s family: Is he married?

Ivan Barton is married to former Salvadoran journalist Ana Yancy Abrego. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Lake Coatepeque in early June 2026.

She announced the marriage on Instagram, writing, “We got married!” and sharing photos from the celebration with family and close friends. The wedding also revealed a personal detail that Barton had largely kept out of the spotlight.

What other major tournaments has Ivan Barton refereed?

Ivan Barton has officiated in several of FIFA and CONCACAF’s most prestigious competitions. Since earning his FIFA badge in 2018, he has been selected for senior, youth and club tournaments. His most notable assignments include:

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2022 FIFA World Cup (Qatar) – Germany vs. Japan, Brazil vs. Switzerland and England vs. Senegal (Round of 16).

2026 FIFA World Cup – Multiple group-stage matches and the Round of 16 before receiving a semifinal appointment.

2022 and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

CONCACAF Nations League, including the heated 2023 semifinal between the United States and Mexico.

CONCACAF Champions Cup, where he refereed the first leg of the 2022 final between Seattle Sounders FC and Pumas UNAM, as well as later knockout-stage matches.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Leagues Cup, and guest appointments in the Saudi Pro League and Japan’s J1 League.

What is Ivan Barton’s refereeing style?

Ivan Barton is known for his authoritative approach, strong personality and willingness to make decisive calls in high-pressure matches. Rather than avoiding controversy, he has developed a reputation for enforcing the Laws of the Game.

Ivan Barton during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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One of the best examples came during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal between the United States and Mexico. He issued four red cards following multiple altercations between players and ultimately ended the match early because of repeated discriminatory chants from the crowd.

Statistically, he has shown a tendency to discipline players consistently. Across more than 300 official matches, he has issued over 1,400 yellow cards and 80-plus straight red cards, illustrating a firm but consistent application of the rules.

Has Ivan Barton officiated Lionel Messi or other top stars?

Ivan Barton has officiated Lionel Messi and has also taken charge of matches featuring many of soccer‘s biggest stars. One of his most notable appointments involving Messi came during the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32 between Inter Miami and Orlando City.

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During that match, he showed Messi the first yellow card of his career in the United States, a decision that generated significant discussion after Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja argued the Argentine star could have been sent off.

Speaking about the experience, he admitted that officiating the Argentine captain was special while stressing that he applies the same standards to every player: “I would be lying if I said he was just another player“.

His FIFA assignments have placed him on the field with some of the world’s biggest names, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Vinicius Junior, Joshua Kimmich, Richarlison, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Hirving Lozano.

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What are Ivan Barton’s biggest career highlights?

Became a FIFA international referee (2018): Barton earned his FIFA badge in 2018, opening the door to officiating international matches across CONCACAF and eventually the world’s biggest tournaments.

Officiated at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: He refereed Germany vs. Japan, Brazil vs. Switzerland, and the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal, becoming one of the youngest referees selected for the tournament.

Returned for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Barton was selected again by FIFA for the expanded 48-team tournament. During the competition, he surpassed Guatemalan referee Carlos Batres to become the Central American referee with the most World Cup matches officiated, a landmark achievement for the region.

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Worked the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Before his World Cup debut, Barton officiated matches at the Olympic men’s soccer tournament, including Brazil vs. Germany and Japan vs. France, gaining valuable experience on another major international stage.

Took charge of the CONCACAF Champions League Final: Barton refereed the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Final between Seattle Sounders FC and Pumas UNAM, awarding three penalties in one of the competition’s most memorable finals.

Managed one of CONCACAF’s most controversial matches: In the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal between the United States and Mexico, Barton showed four red cards and ended the match early after repeated discriminatory chants from the crowd. His handling of the chaotic contest became one of the defining moments of his international career.

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Expanded his international experience beyond CONCACAF: In addition to FIFA competitions, Barton has been invited to referee in the Saudi Pro League, Japan’s J1 League, the FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup, and numerous World Cup qualifying matches, reflecting FIFA’s confidence in his ability to handle elite-level fixtures.