Why isn’t Gavi starting today for Spain vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Gavi is starting on the bench for Spain vs France today, and it is somewhat of a strong talking point in the pre-match conversations. Leaving a big-name player of his caliber out of a World Cup semifinal lineup has raised some eyes.

Gavi’s omission from Spain’s starting lineup is a tactical choice by manager Luis de la Fuente. Following the team’s opening match, De la Fuente has kept the midfielder on the bench. Nico Williams is not starting for Spain vs France either, which could also come as a shocking move.

Spain approaches the semifinal against France with a defined tactical identity, and manager Luis de la Fuente is relying on the same winning formula that has fueled their success. Also, Lamine Yamal is confident, as he already warned France on this game.

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Gavi remains benched by Spain

The saying goes “don’t fix what isn’t broken,” and Spain has looked very solid without Gavi in the starting lineup. After all, there is a Ballon d’Or like Rodri commanding action, next to two great creators in Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo. More surprising than Gavi is the fact that Pedri is not starting for Spain either.

Fabian Ruiz of Spain

Olmo and Ruiz have more of a knack for goal than Pedri and Gavi, that’s the truth. When facing a juggernaut like France, who wants to win, not tie or lose, the more goalscorers possible the better. Ruiz scored in the quarterfinals against Belgium, and Olmo is constantly creating chances, as well as having the skill to shoot from long distance. Meanwhile, Les Bleus bench will also boast big names, with Desire Doue not starting for France.

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Gavi is still a valuable asset for Spain vs France

Gavi has two key strengths to his game. First, he is a high-work-rate player, he leaves his all every single time he is on the pitch. He helps on defense and likes to throw deep passes between lines when attacking.

The second strength is his versatility. Gavi can play in all positions in the midfield, or even as a winger if needed. Hence, he provides a lot of tactical flexibility for De La Fuente if a super sub is needed.