In which city and stadium are France vs Spain playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

One of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings France and Spain together, with the host city and venue adding another layer to a blockbuster semifinal.

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final runs through Texas as two European giants meet in one of the tournament’s biggest matches. France and Spain face off in the semifinals, with a place in the championship game on the line.

Today’s semifinal will be played at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area. The venue, known as AT&T Stadium outside FIFA events, has hosted multiple matches throughout the tournament.

With stars like Kylian Mbappe leading France and Lamine Yamal spearheading Spain, the matchup brings together two of the tournament’s strongest teams in front of nearly 70,000 spectators.

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What is the capacity of Dallas Stadium for the 2026 World Cup?

Dallas Stadium has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of 70,649 spectators. While the venue can accommodate well over 90,000 fans for NFL games and other major events, FIFA’s tournament configuration reduces the seating capacity.

Gavi, Pedri and Ferran Torres during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Since opening in 2009, it has hosted a Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship games, NCAA Final Fours, major boxing events, and international soccer matches, making it a natural choice for one of the semifinals.

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The climate-controlled stadium hosted nine matches during the tournament—the most of any venue—including five group-stage games, two Round of 32 matches, one Round of 16 match and the France vs. Spain semifinal.

What time does France vs Spain kick off today?

France vs. Spain kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. local time in Arlington, Texas) today, Tuesday, July 14, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. The winner will advance to Sunday’s World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium. The loser, meanwhile, will have to settle with a third-place game appearance.

France enters the match seeking a third consecutive World Cup final appearance after reaching the championship match in both 2018 and 2022. Spain, meanwhile, is aiming for its first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010.

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For viewers across the United States, the scheduled kickoff times are:

3:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. MT

12:00 p.m. PT

The France vs. Spain match will be broadcast nationally on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish, with streaming available through services that carry those networks. It is expected to be one of the most-watched matches of the tournament.