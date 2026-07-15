Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi: When and where are Spain vs Argentina playing in 2026 World Cup final?

Following an intense pair of semifinal matchups at the 2026 World Cup, Spain and Argentina are officially set to clash in the final, setting the stage for a blockbuster on-field battle between superstars Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

The 2026 World Cup is reaching its thrilling climax, with Spain and Argentina set to battle for global supremacy after defeating France and England, respectively, in the semifinals. This heavyweight clash marks the first time these two giants will meet in a World Cup Final, setting the stage for a historic showdown headlined by generational icon Lionel Messi and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The highly anticipated final will kick off on Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The blockbuster matchup will serve as the crowning moment of the tournament, bringing a month of world-class soccer to a dramatic close.

Both powerhouses have more than earned their place on the grandest stage, entering the final undefeated since the group stage. Beyond the ultimate trophy, the matchup carries a poetic subplot for Messi and Yamal, whose shared Barcelona DNA adds an extra layer of intrigue to this monumental clash of eras.

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With their semifinal exit, England’s agonizing championship drought will drag on. It has now been 60 long years since the Three Lions last hoisted the World Cup trophy in 1966, meaning they must wait another four years for another chance to break the curse.

Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi

Spain vs. Argentina: A rare World Cup matchup

The head-to-head history between Spain and Argentina features some fascinating storylines, but remarkably, this will mark just the second time the two global powerhouses have crossed paths in a World Cup, and their first-ever meeting in the tournament’s final.

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Fans will undoubtedly remember the highly anticipated, yet ultimately canceled, Finalissima match that was scheduled between these Spain and Argentina. Now, the dream matchup on the grandest stage of them all, as the reigning CONMEBOL and UEFA champions square off to decide who rules the soccer world.

What’s left for England?

Following their heartbreaking defeat to Argentina, England must quickly pick up the pieces for a third-place consolation match against France. This marks the second time in the last three World Cups that the English find themselves playing for third place.

One player expected to suit up for the tournament finale is captain Harry Kane. Despite the sting of another missed championship opportunity, the veteran striker is widely projected to anchor the squad’s core as they begin building toward the 2030 World Cup cycle.