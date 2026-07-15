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England eliminated by Argentina: Will Harry Kane play in the 2030 World Cup?

Harry Kane might have played his last World Cup match for England after being eliminated by Argentina.

Harry Kane #9 of England
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England

England had the final in their sights, but a wonderful comeback by Argentina eliminated them from contention. Now, the focus shifts to Harry Kane, who is 32 now. Will he be repping the Three Lions shirt in the 2030 World Cup?

Messi has never lost a game with Ismail Elfath as referee, and England saw how the trend kept going after a late-minute comeback by Argentina. Harry Kane didn’t have much to do with that, as England’s strategy once they found their first goal wasn’t the best.

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Kane is still at the peak of his powers, but four years are a long time to see if he can keep this level of play when he is 36. For the Three Lions, it would be a massive blow to try and replace Kane, as he is a generational talent. For now, Kane is gutted with England’s loss to Argentina.

Kane’s 2026 World Cup was top-tier

Harry Kane has put together another outstanding individual campaign at the 2026 World Cup, serving as the focal point of England’s march to the knockout rounds. Following England’s tough 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals, Kane’s official tournament stats stand as follows:

Harry Kane #9 of England

Harry Kane #9 of England

StatisticTallyTournament Rank / Notes
Appearances6Started every match for the Three Lions
Goals6Tied with teammate Jude Bellingham
Assists1
Total Goal Contributions7Tied for 3rd most in the entire tournament
See also

All the World Cup champions in history: List of winners by year since 1930

England felt the World Cup final slip from their hands

The game was set up for England to go to the World Cup final. However, once they got the goal, Thomas Tuchel opted to sacrifice all attack and defend with plenty of numbers. That’s why Wayne Rooney blamed Tuchel for the loss. This basically sacrificed Kane’s talent and it proved to be a woeful decision, as Argentina started to attack with plenty of danger until it finally cracked England’s defense. Tuchel defended himself, but he’s facing plenty of criticism now.

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Was Tuchel at fault for England's elimination?

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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