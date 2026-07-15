England legend Wayne Rooney blames Thomas Tuchel for loss to Argentina

Wayne Rooney reacted to England’s semifinal loss to Argentina by questioning Thomas Tuchel’s role in the result.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney didn’t hold back after the Three Lions’ dramatic 2-1 loss to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, pointing to Thomas Tuchel’s tactical decisions as the main reason England missed out on a place in the final.

Speaking after the match, Rooney questioned Tuchel‘s in-game management as England surrendered their lead late in the second half. According to BBC Sport, Rooney said: “I think the decisions Thomas Tuchel made have cost us tonight.”

England appeared to be on course for the final after taking the lead early in the second half, but Argentina completed a stunning comeback with two late goals to book a showdown with Spain in the World Cup final.

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Rooney questions Tuchel after England’s late collapse

England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished from a Morgan Rogers assist. However, Argentina gradually took control after Tuchel, who defended himself after England’s World Cup elimination, introduced more defensive changes, allowing Lionel Scaloni‘s side to push forward in search of an equalizer.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Fina. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Argentina finally leveled in the 85th minute through Enzo Fernandez, who fired home after a short corner involving Lionel Messi, who led Argentina’s 7‑minute comeback.

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Deep into stoppage time, Messi delivered another decisive contribution by setting up Lautaro Martinez, whose header sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory and sent the defending champions into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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With the defeat, Harry Kane’s England will now face Kylian Mbappe’s France in the third-place match on Saturday, while Argentina will take on Spain with the World Cup trophy at stake.