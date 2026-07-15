Jude Bellingham devastated after England’s World Cup exit vs Argentina: ‘A very sad day’

Jude Bellingham was devastated, declaring that it was a very sad day after England were eliminated by Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.

England suffered a painful 2-1 comeback defeat at the hands of Argentina. While they are not yet fully out of the 2026 World Cup—as they will play the third-place match against France—Jude Bellingham was left completely devastated after failing to achieve the ultimate goal of reaching the final.

Bellingham expressed his feelings after falling short of the dream shared by so many, especially across his home country. “It’s a very sad day for us,” Bellingham said, according to Fabrizio Romano. “We played well, we fought a lot, but it couldn’t be.” In addition to his sadness, Bellingham was seen visibly angry at the end of the match after he slapped Valentin Barco.

He added a poignant thought that perfectly captures the journey he has shared with his teammates, including Harry Kane, who also finished the match deeply hurt by the loss: “The more beautiful the journey, the more heartbreaking the end.” With that mindset, England will look to fight for third place to secure a spot on the World Cup podium.

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Bellingham’s reaction could face disciplinary sanctions

Video footage appeared to show Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham reeling from an apparent comment by Valentin Barco. That exchange saw Bellingham react and cuff the Strasbourg man with his right hand before other players intervened.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England.

Bellingham’s reaction was not spotted by any of the match officials. However, it opens him up to potential disciplinary action by FIFA, who have already been accused of operating double standards in the competition. Bellingham, who was in tears after the full-time whistle, could even face a ban—ruling him out of Saturday’s third-place game against France in Miami.

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The heartbreaking match leaves England completely devastated. Beyond Bellingham, striker Harry Kane was seen looking absolutely gutted after the defeat. Heavy tension is now felt across the entire program, which even raises the question of whether the veteran number 9 will continue playing. Meanwhile, head coach Thomas Tuchel has been active defending his own tactical decisions.

Bellingham had a highly uncomfortable match

Beyond what occurred at the final whistle, Jude Bellingham also struggled to stand out on the pitch. The midfielder played all 90 minutes of the semifinal, but he was far from the level he had displayed throughout the rest of the 2026 World Cup, where he had been one of England’s primary stars thanks to his ability to join the attack, generate play, and provide balance in the midfield.

Against Argentina, the midfielder found very few options to influence the game due to the pressure exerted by the South American squad and the sheer intensity with which Argentina marked him for most of the match. His offensive contributions were highly limited, and he was never able to dictate the tempo as he usually does in these big games. That quiet performance reflected the sheer discomfort he experienced throughout the semifinal, marking one of his toughest challenges of the tournament.