Lionel Messi imagines tight 2026 World Cup final vs Spain: ‘A great team’

Argentina star Lionel Messi commented on the upcoming matchup they will have against Spain, referring to them as a great team ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

Argentina are coming off a historic 2-1 comeback victory against England, securing the win in just seven minutes, with Lionel Messi leading the charge in the final stretch of the match. With this result, Argentina secured their ticket to the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, where Lionel Messi is already visualizing what lies ahead.

Messi spoke to the media after the match, calling Spain a great team. “A huge national team with great players, with a clear style of play. I know them well. They have a soccer philosophy and have been playing this way for a long time. There are players I know and have played against. It is a special final, and I imagine it is going to be very evenly matched.”

Argentina and Spain will kick off on Sunday, July 19, at 3:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is set to be a historic event, finally delivering the long-awaited “Finalissima” matchup and the first-ever on-field meeting between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

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An extremely important victory for Messi and Argentina

Lionel Messi once again delivered a historic performance in the World Cup, this time not by scoring but by providing two assists to secure the victory. He admitted that the win is more than special given the entire context surrounding the matchup.

Lionel Messi of Argentina vs England

“Everything we went through was incredible. From the start—even though it was a soccer match—the anthem, everything, the group really felt it. We knew this wasn’t just any other win. The Argentine people wanted this so badly,” Messi said on DirecTV Sports.

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“Reaching another World Cup final is wild; this group is unbelievable. We never stopped believing. Today we played a great game, and even when we were up against it, we pinned them back in their own box. It’s a feeling of pure, immense joy,” Messi added, reflecting on the milestone achievement.

The match ended flawlessly for Argentina as they played exactly how they wanted. A major bonus for the squad was that Lautaro Martinez regained his confidence. Meanwhile, the outcome left England heavily frustrated, with tempers flaring after the whistle as Jude Bellingham slapped Valentin Barco, sending them to play the third-place match against France.