Japan vs Sweden: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

Japan plays against Sweden at the Dallas Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals face off in a key duel for the top spots in the group. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Japan vs Sweden Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Japan vs Sweden in the USA

Fans in the United States won’t want to miss this marquee matchup, available live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Japan vs Sweden for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Eligible users may also receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing audiences to follow every key sequence and decisive highlight in real time from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything is on the line heading into the final Group F matchday. Tunisia has already been eliminated after failing to earn a single point, leaving the battle for advancement to the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden.

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Japan and the Netherlands enter level on points, with the Dutch holding a slight edge in goal difference, meaning first place in the group could come down to the narrowest of margins.

Sweden remains firmly in the mix as well, sitting on three points and still capable of securing a top-three finish. With qualification and group positioning hanging in the balance, this matchup carries major stakes for all three contenders.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Japan vs Sweden: Predicted Lineups

Japan (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaoru Mitoma; Ayase Ueda.

Sweden (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Ludwig Augustinsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg, Jens Cajuste, Anthony Elanga; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres.

What time is the Japan vs Sweden match?

The match kicks off today, June 25, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM