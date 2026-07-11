Jordan Pickford sets World Cup record for England against Norway in 2026 quarterfinals

Jordan Pickford might not be a blockbuster name in the soccer world, but by playing for England vs Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal, he set a historic record.

On a stacked roster, England‘s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is making history for the British by playing vs. Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. Despite him not being a top-tier name, he is a very reliable player for the Three Lions.

By playing vs. Norway, Jordan Pickford surpassed Peter Shilton to become England’s most-capped player in World Cup history. This is Pickford’s 18th appearance in soccer’s biggest stage.

Pickford doesn’t play for an elite team unlike many of his teammates, but he has established himself as the absolute guardian of England’s goal. Consistently having good performances, the Everton man is as good as anyone on the field when repping the Three Lions. It’s largely on him to dictate if England win, tie or lose vs. Norway.

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Pickford stats in World Cup

Pickford has kept six clean sheets in the World Cup stage. Not only that, but with Pickford in goal, England have won the only penalty shootout where he’s played in. In fact, Pickford saved the decisive penalty over Carlos Bacca in 2018 vs. Colombia.

Jordan Pickford surpasses Peter Shilton to become England Men’s most-capped player in World Cup history 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/CZnWNC1MUe — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 11, 2026

On the not-so-good side, he has conceded 18 goals, so, on average, every time Pickford plays, England will concede. Still, Pickford is usually very good. He has one World Cup FIFA Man of the Match award, earned in 2018’s quarterfinal vs Sweden.

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Pickford is facing a huge problem vs. Norway though

Facing Norway means facing Erling Braut Haaland, and that is bad news for Pickford. No goalkeeper has conceded more goals to Haaland than Pickford. Hence, it’s a tough test for him trying to avoid one of the world’s deadliest strikers to score on him in a win-or-go-home match.