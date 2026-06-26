Why does it say ‘Braut Haaland’ on Erling’s Norway jersey at the 2026 World Cup?

Erling Haaland is one of Norway's biggest stars at the 2026 World Cup, but fans have noticed a surprising detail on his jersey. Here's why "Braut Haaland" appears on his back instead of the name most soccer fans know.

Erling Haaland has been one of the standout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As Norway returned to the tournament for the first time since 1998, many viewers noticed an unexpected detail on the back of the striker’s jersey.

Instead of the familiar “Haaland” seen every week with Manchester City, his shirt reads “Braut Haaland“, sparking curiosity across social media and among broadcasters. The change isn’t a FIFA requirement or a mistake.

“Braut” is the maiden surname of Haaland’s mother, former Norwegian heptathlete Gry Marita Braut, while “Haaland” comes from his father, former Premier League player Alf-Inge Haaland.

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Is “Braut Haaland” Erling Haaland’s full legal name?

Erling Braut Haaland is the striker’s full legal name. The 2026 World Cup has simply introduced millions of fans to the full version of the Norwegian star’s name because he now wears “Braut Haaland” on the back of his national team jersey.

Erling Haaland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

By combining both surnames, he is recognizing both sides of his family, a practice that is becoming increasingly common in Norway and other Scandinavian countries.

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Has Erling Haaland always worn “Braut Haaland” for Norway?

No! Erling Haaland only began wearing “Braut Haaland” on his Norway jersey in 2025. Before then, the prolific forward wore the same “Haaland” name that appears on the back of his Manchester City shirt.

The Norwegian Football Federation confirmed the change ahead of the September 2025 international window. His first matches with the updated jersey came in a friendly against Finland and during Norway’s qualifying campaign.

Many casual fans only noticed the switch during the World Cup because Norway had not appeared in the tournament since 1998. With him leading his country’s return, the different name on his jersey quickly became a trend.

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Why doesn’t Haaland wear “Braut Haaland” for Manchester City?

Erling continues to wear only “Haaland” for Manchester City because he has chosen to reserve “Braut Haaland” for international duty with Norway. The decision allows him to honor his family heritage.

The striker has worn “Haaland” throughout his professional club career, including spells with Bryne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. The shorter surname has become one of the most recognizable brands.

International soccer gives players greater flexibility regarding the names displayed on their jerseys, provided they comply with competition regulations. Wearing “Braut Haaland” with Norway is a personal tribute to his mother’s family.