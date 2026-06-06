Why is Jude Bellingham not playing today for England vs New Zealand in 2026 friendly?

England face New Zealand in Tampa, but a big question for fans is why Jude Bellingham is missing from the Three Lions lineup today.

England and New Zealand face off in their final preparation matches for the 2026 World Cup, but the Three Lions do not have Jude Bellingham in the starting XI while the Kiwis will have Tim Payne on the field. Here is the reason for his absence.

Bellingham is currently recovering from a series of fitness setbacks, most notably a left hamstring injury sustained during a La Liga match with Real Madrid. He also underwent a procedure to fix a shoulder issue.

He missed significant time this season with Los Blancos due to these health issues, yet England manager Thomas Tuchel called him up to ensure elite depth in the midfield.

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Jude Bellingham remains a major question mark for Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel selected a highly controversial World Cup roster, leaving out marquee stars like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Morgan Gibbs-White, although he gave an explanation about their absences.

Prior to the announcement, many believed Jude Bellingham would also miss the cut following a difficult, injury-marred season in Spain with Real Madrid that fell short of expectations.

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Though Bellingham is not in peak form, he remains a vital asset. England face immense pressure as tournament contenders, meaning the loss of a top-tier playmaker would be costly for Tuchel.

A final chance to prove fitness before the World Cup

The match against New Zealand serves as England’s penultimate tune-up before they face Costa Rica on June 10 in their final international friendly.

While Bellingham sat out the starting lineup today, he could feature against Costa Rica to prove his match fitness. A solid performance there could convince Tuchel to start him on June 17 for England’s World Cup debut against Croatia.