When and where is the next World Cup being played?

The 2030 World Cup will be very special with many countries hosting the event.

The next FIFA World Cup will take place in 2030, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most unique tournaments in soccer history. Another big decision supported by Gianni Infantino.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will be hosted across three continents and involve six different countries, marking a historic celebration of the tournament’s 100th anniversary.

After FIFA introduced a three-country hosting model in 2026 with the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the governing body has gone one step further by creating the most geographically diverse World Cup ever.

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Where will the 2030 World Cup be played?

The majority of the tournament will be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. These three countries will stage nearly all of the World Cup matches, including the knockout rounds, with Spain expected to host the largest share of games.

One of the biggest questions that remains unanswered is the location of the World Cup final. The leading candidates are Madrid, Barcelona, and Casablanca, although FIFA has not yet confirmed the host stadium for the championship match.

Why are Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay hosting matches in 2030 World Cup?

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup, special opening matches will also be held in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Each of those countries will host one match, honoring South America’s role in soccer history.

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Uruguay staged the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930, while Argentina was the losing finalist in that first tournament. Paraguay also joins the centenary celebrations as one of South America’s traditional soccer nations. Following those opening fixtures, the participating teams will travel to Europe or Africa to continue the remainder of the tournament.

A World Cup unlike any before

The 2030 edition will become the first World Cup ever played across Europe, Africa, and South America. The format represents another major evolution in FIFA’s approach to hosting the competition and guarantees that the tournament’s centenary will be celebrated on an unprecedented global scale.

With six host nations, three continents, and multiple iconic stadiums expected to take center stage, the 2030 FIFA World Cup promises to be one of the most ambitious editions in football history.