Lionel Messi becomes first player to miss a penalty at 2026 World Cup

In Matchday 2 of Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi had the chance to open the scoring against Austria but missed his penalty.

The match appeared to have started promisingly for Argentina against Austria in Matchday 2 of Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup; however, a clear chance went the Europeans’ way. Lionel Messi had the opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot but missed, becoming the first player in the competition to do so.

Just a handful of minutes into the first half, Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the box by two Austrian defenders. After a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty to Argentina.

After a brief exchange of words from the Austrian goalkeeper, Lionel Messi struck the ball toward the left side of the goal, but it went wide. In this way, the first missed penalty of the World Cup was recorded.

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Following this incident, Lionel Messi has now missed three penalties in World Cup history, moving further away from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star, meanwhile, has only missed once.

With a chance to become the all-time leading goalscorer in Men’s FIFA World Cup history, Messi misses the penalty wide pic.twitter.com/NcVQJy7Yzb — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

Penalties at the 2026 World Cup so far

Through the end of Matchday 1 and part of Matchday 2, seven penalties have been awarded since the start of the World Cup. Six of them have been converted, while Messi missed his.

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Breel Embolo (Switzerland) vs Qatar

Kai Haverz (Germany) vs Curacao

Marko Artaunovic (Austria) vs Jordan

Harry Kane (England) vs Croatia

Lukas Sadilek (Czech Republic) vs South Africa

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Negative update for Argentina

Argentina, with five, have become the national team with the most missed penalties (excluding shootouts) in the entire history of the World Cup. It is followed by Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Poland, Italy, and Ghana, all with three.