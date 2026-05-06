Messi could see another teammate return to Argentina after 2026 World Cup with Otamendi set to leave Benfica

Lionel Messi could see Nicolas Otamendi head back to Argentina following the 2026 World Cup, as his current contract with Benfica is set to expire.

Several of Lionel Messi’s teammates have already made the move back to Argentina, closing their chapters in Europe. Now, Nicolas Otamendi could be the next name added to that list. The veteran defender’s contract with Benfica expires after the 2026 World Cup, and he is being touted as a potential star signing for River Plate.

Argentine transfer insider Cesar Luis Merlo reported on the radio program Vorterix that talks are “very advanced” for Otamendi to join River Plate on an 18-month deal, following the tournament in North America.

However, Benfica won’t let him go easily. The Portuguese club is expected to do everything possible to extend his stay beyond June 30. Despite his age, Otamendi has evolved into a vital leader for the Eagles, and the front office has no intention of simply letting him walk away.

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Mourinho on Otamendi’s future

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho—who has yet to define his own future for next season amid rumors of a return to Real Madrid—admitted that Otamendi has earned the right to choose his own path.

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica. (Getty Images)

“I think it depends only on him,” Mourinho said during a press conference on Friday, April 24. “There are people who have the right to choose their future based on everything they have built in the game. Otamendi is one of them. He played his final game for the national team on Argentine soil by his own choice, he will retire from international play after the World Cup by his own choice, and it will be his decision to play for River Plate or stay at Benfica“.

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A growing trend of returning stars

If Otamendi eventually makes the move to River Plate, he’ll be joining a growing list of Messi’s international teammates who have traded European glory for a return to the roots where their careers began.

The trend kicked off with Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña. Following their 2022 World Cup triumph, both defenders opted to leave Sevilla in 2024 to bolster River Plate’s backline. That same year, German Pezzella followed suit, making the jump from Real Betis to reunite with Montiel and Acuña in Buenos Aires.

In 2025, the legendary Angel Di Maria added his name to the list. The winger moved on from Benfica to return to his boyhood club, Rosario Central, turning down lucrative offers from across the globe to play in front of his home crowd once again.

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Most recently, Leandro Paredes made headlines by leaving AS Roma to rejoin Boca Juniors, where he currently serves as the club’s captain and undisputed leader. Heavy rumors are swirling that Paulo Dybala could reunite with Paredes after the 2026 World Cup—but this time in Argentina rather than Europe.