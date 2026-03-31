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Argentina vs Zambia LIVE: Messi confirmed in starting XI!

Lionel Messi and Argentina host Zambia in an international friendly as they bid farewell to the home fans before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay with us on Bolavip for live updates and minute-by-minute coverage.

Lionel Messi of Argentina at Estadio Alberto J. Armando
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina at Estadio Alberto J. Armando

Lionel Messi and Argentina gear up for their final test of the March FIFA international break. Taking on a weaker side in Zambia, there is really no margin for error for Lionel Scaloni’s national team. Argentina will play at “La Bombonera” in what will be their last game on home soil before the 2026 World Cup. On Boalvip, we’ll bring you every update live as it happens, along with key tactical breakdowns and crucial details of the action.

[Watch Argentina vs Zambia live in the USA on Fubo]

Argentina left a sour taste in their fans’ mouths after their latest showing against Mauritania. The “Albiceleste” did win, but the 2–1 final score felt too close considering the massive gap in FIFA rankings between the two countries. Now, Argentina must right their wrongs against Zambia.

Messi is expected to play from the start as Argentina bids farewell to their home fans at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in the “La Boca” neighborhood in Buenos Aires. As for Zambia, they vie to put the world on notice as they take on the reigning FIFA World Cup champions on the road.

Why are Argentina playing at La Bombonera?

Due to AC/DC's show at Estadio Mas Monumental, Argentina's national team had to change its home address for the international friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia. Instead, Argentina will play at La Bombonera.

According to ESPN, Argentina have played 37 times in this stadium, having won 26 times, drawn another 8, and lost in the remaining 3.

The last time Argentina lost at La Bombonera was against Uruguay (2-0) in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers in November 2023.

Argentina's lineup against Zambia

After coming off the bench against Mauritania, Lionel Messi will start against Zambia.

Argentina will play with their traditional 4-3-3 scheme and these will be the starters: Emiliano Martinez (GK); Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Kickoff between Argentina and Zambia is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET (8:30 pm local time).

Watch Argentina take on Zambia live in the USA on Fubo. Other broadcast and streaming options include beIN Sports, Fanatiz, and ViX.

Lionel Messi's Argentina host Zambia in last international friendly of March's window

Welcome to Bolavip's live blog of Argentina's international friendly against Zambia. This will be Messi's last game in his home country before the 2026 World Cup. Needless to say, he hopes to go out with a bang.

Stay with us and don't miss a single moment as we keep you covered with minute-by-minute updates of this showdown.

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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