Argentina vs Zambia LIVE: Messi confirmed in starting XI!

Lionel Messi and Argentina gear up for their final test of the March FIFA international break. Taking on a weaker side in Zambia, there is really no margin for error for Lionel Scaloni’s national team. Argentina will play at “La Bombonera” in what will be their last game on home soil before the 2026 World Cup. On Boalvip, we’ll bring you every update live as it happens, along with key tactical breakdowns and crucial details of the action.

[Watch Argentina vs Zambia live in the USA on Fubo]

Argentina left a sour taste in their fans’ mouths after their latest showing against Mauritania. The “Albiceleste” did win, but the 2–1 final score felt too close considering the massive gap in FIFA rankings between the two countries. Now, Argentina must right their wrongs against Zambia.

Messi is expected to play from the start as Argentina bids farewell to their home fans at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in the “La Boca” neighborhood in Buenos Aires. As for Zambia, they vie to put the world on notice as they take on the reigning FIFA World Cup champions on the road.