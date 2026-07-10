Lamine Yamal in semifinals: How far did Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo go in their first World Cup?

Lamine Yamal has reached the 2026 World Cup semifinals in his first tournament with Spain, putting the 18-year-old sensation in historic company.

Lamine Yamal has reached the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in his first appearance with Spain. At just 18 years old, the Barcelona star is already on the verge of achieving one of the greatest accomplishments in soccer: competing for the World Cup title.

His remarkable rise has naturally sparked comparisons with two of the sport’s greatest players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both legends also experienced the World Cup at a young age, but their journeys in their debut tournaments unfolded differently from Yamal’s current run with Spain.

Spain’s next challenge is a massive semifinal against France, one of the strongest teams in the tournament. A victory would send Yamal and Spain to the World Cup final, placing the teenager in an even more historic position.

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How far did Lionel Messi go in his first World Cup?

Lionel Messi played in his first FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2006. The Argentine national team was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing on penalties to host nation Germany. Although Messi showed flashes of his extraordinary talent during that tournament, Argentina was unable to advance beyond the final eight.

How far did Cristiano Ronaldo go in his first World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut with Portugal in 2006. Portugal entered the tournament with a strong generation of players led by Luis Figo, and the team advanced to the semifinals.

The Portuguese side was defeated 1-0 by France in the semifinal and later lost the third-place match against Germany. Ronaldo’s first World Cup therefore ended with Portugal finishing fourth, making it a deeper run than Messi’s debut tournament.

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How does Lamine Yamal compare with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lamine Yamal has already matched the stage reached by Cristiano Ronaldo in his first World Cup and surpassed Messi’s debut tournament by reaching the semifinals.

If Spain advances to the final, Yamal would go further than both Messi and Ronaldo did in their first World Cup appearances. Considering his age and the level of competition, this would be an extraordinary achievement for the young Spanish star.