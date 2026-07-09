Spain’s Gavi reveals 2026 World Cup dream final facing Lionel Messi and Argentina

Ahead of Spain’s highly anticipated showdown against Belgium, star midfielder Gavi spoke with reporters during a training session, revealing a 2026 World Cup dream facing Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Spain are gearing up for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash against Belgium. Ahead of the crucial knockout match, midfielder Gavi met with reporters after training and revealed an audacious dream he has for the final, one that directly involves Lionel Messi and Argentina.

“I dream of scoring the title-winning goal. I’ve always dreamed of scoring a bicycle kick in the World Cup final. They’re dreams, and I hope they come true. The opponent? I’d like Argentina because of Leo Messi,” Gavi told the media when asked about his ultimate World Cup scenario.

Manifesting a bicycle kick on soccer’s grandest stage is a tall order, let alone doing it in a World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Yet, football is built on such grand ambitions, and Gavi isn’t afraid to voice his.

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As Spain and Belgium prepare for their third World Cup meeting, according to their head-to-head, and Gavi is pushing for a larger role on the pitch. The young midfielder has yet to crack the starting XI at any point during this tournament run.

Gavi of Spain.

Gavi stays locked in despite limited playing time

While the Barcelona star remains a highly dynamic attacking weapon for La Roja, his opportunities have been scarce in North America, logging just 77 total minutes on the pitch. Despite the limited role, he remains completely focused on making a difference the moment manager Luis de la Fuente calls his number against Belgium.

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“It’s important that we all have things clear, whether we play or not. We have to represent the country through unity and with everyone contributing their bit,“ Gavi remarked.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Belgium

With the date, venue, and kickoff time locked in for Spain vs Belgium, De la Fuente is expected to deploy his absolute strongest lineup to counter a dangerous Belgian squad. Here is how Spain are projected to take the field for the quarterfinal blockbuster:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri, Alex Baena

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal

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