Lionel Scaloni refuses to blame refereeing for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss: ‘Spain was better’

Lionel Scaloni delivered a sincere explanation for why Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, shying away from pointing fingers at the refereeing.

Honest as always, Lionel Scaloni delivered a straightforward message about Argentina‘s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Far from pointing fingers at referee Slavko Vincic, Scaloni spoke candidly. Simply put, La Furia Roja were the better team.

“[Was the officiating unfair?] No, we lost because Spain were better than us,” Scaloni confessed to reporters as he arrived at his hometown of Pujato in Argentina. “We’ve got to admit it, they played better. [Admitting that] will make us better in the long run.”

Although Scaloni believes Enzo Fernandez’s first yellow card was avoidable, he didn’t blame Vincic for the loss. It pains Argentina, but Spain were the better side in the final and, therefore, deserving World Cup winners. Despite Marc Cucurella rubbing salt in Argentina’s wounds during Spain’s parade, Scaloni isn’t above giving credit where it’s due, and he praised Luis de la Fuente’s side.

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Exhausted Argentina

Scaloni also mentioned how Argentina arrived at the game battle-weary after exhausting and nail-biting showdowns in every round of the 2026 World Cup knockout stage. That fatigue was visible, as Spain appeared to outnumber Argentina in every area of the field.

Lionel Scaloni of Argentina.

In reality, it was because the Spaniards were better positioned and far more rested, allowing them to cover areas of the pitch that the Argentines simply couldn’t reach as quickly.

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In the knockout stage, Argentina needed extra time to get past Cape Verde (Round of 32) and Switzerland (quarterfinals). They also found late winners in added time against Egypt (Round of 16) and England (semifinals) after trailing late in the second half. Clearly, it all added up.

Spain’s road

Spain, on the other hand, only reached extra time once in the 2026 World Cup, and that was in the final. In the championship game, they played the entire extra time with a man advantage after Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card.

Although Spain also needed late winners to defeat Portugal (Round of 16) and Belgium (quarterfinals), they didn’t suffer as much as Argentina did in the games in which they scored those agonizing goals.

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That takes nothing away from Spain; in fact, it should be to their credit, as they dominated the action in every game. Still, any analysis of the final wouldn’t be complete without taking each team’s path into account.