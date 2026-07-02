Luca Zidane’s profile: Who is Algeria’s goalkeeper? Age, height, family, career and more

Behind Algeria’s World Cup push, Luca Zidane has stepped into the spotlight as part of Vladimir Petkovic’s evolving squad, carrying a famous surname and a career shaped between Spain and elite academies.

Luca Zidane is the Algeria national team goalkeeper who joined the squad in 2025 after a career developed entirely in Spain’s competitive soccer system, including formative years at Real Madrid and later spells with big clubs.

He is the son of a French soccer icon and also carries Algerian heritage through his family line, which made him eligible to represent Algeria at senior level after previously featuring for France at youth categories.

His decision to switch international allegiance in 2025 added another layer to his profile, placing him at the center of Algeria’s long-term project between experience and renewal. Now, he is part of Vladimir Petkovic‘s squad.

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How old is Luca Zidane?

Luca Zidane is 28 years old. He was born on May 13, 1998, in Aix-en-Provence, France, and currently plays international soccer for Algeria after switching his national team allegiance in 2025.

Luca Zidane of Algeria looks on during an international friendly match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

He is in a key stage of his career as a goalkeeper, combining experience from multiple Spanish clubs with international exposure. He developed through Real Madrid’s academy before moving across Spain’s professional system, including spells at Racing Santander, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar and Granada CF.

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How tall is Luca Zidane?

Luca Zidane is 1.83 meters (6 feet) tall. While not among the tallest goalkeepers in modern soccer, he relies on positioning, reflexes, and footwork rather than pure physical dominance. His technical foundation was shaped during his years at Real Madrid’s youth system.

Luca Zidane’s family: Who are his parents?

His father, Zinedine Zidane, is one of the most iconic players and coaches in history, having won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 with France, and multiple UEFA Champions League titles as a manager with Real Madrid.

His mother, Veronique Fernandez, has Spanish roots, giving Luca eligibility for multiple national teams. He is also one of four brothers—Enzo, Theo and Elyaz—all of whom have been part of professional soccer environments.

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Which club does Luca Zidane play for?

Luca Zidane currently plays for Granada CF in Spain’s Segunda Division, where he has been the club’s main goalkeeper since joining in July 2024 on a contract running until 2027. He arrived at Granada after leaving SD Eibar.

Before that, he came through the Real Madrid academy and went on to gain professional experience with Real Madrid Castilla, Racing Santander (loan), Rayo Vallecano, Eibar and now Granada, establishing himself as a regular starter.

In the 2025–26 season, he recorded more than 25 appearances and multiple clean sheets, reinforcing his role as one of the club’s most experienced players despite competition for the starting spot.

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His performances in Spain have also kept him on the radar of the Algeria national team, where he was integrated into the setup in 2025 after switching allegiance from France. That international call-up has increased his profile.

When did Luca Zidane make his Algeria debut?

Luca Zidane made his senior debut for Algeria on October 14, 2025, in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda. The goalkeeper became eligible for Algeria after FIFA approved his change of sporting nationality in September.

Luca Zidane of Algeria in action during an international friendly match (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

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He was quickly called up by coach Vladimir Petkovic for the decisive World Cup qualifying window, featuring in matches against Somalia and Uganda as part of Algeria’s push toward qualification.

His debut was significant not only because it marked the start of his senior international career, but also because he completed the full 90 minutes in a competitive match, immediately being integrated as a serious option.

Luca Zidane’s career highlights

Developed at Real Madrid academy (2004–2019): Luca Zidane joined Real Madrid at a very young age and spent more than a decade progressing through La Fabrica, where he trained as a goalkeeper and eventually reached Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team.

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Made his senior debut for Real Madrid in LaLiga (May 2018): He played his first official match with the first team in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal CF, marking one of his few appearances with the senior squad before leaving the club.

Gained professional experience in Spain’s Segunda Division with multiple clubs: Zidane played for Racing Santander (loan), Rayo Vallecano, SD Eibar, and Granada CF, building consistent experience as a starting goalkeeper across Spain’s competitive second tier.

Key role in Rayo Vallecano’s promotion campaign (2020–21): During his spell in Madrid, he contributed to Rayo’s successful push to return to LaLiga, stepping up in decisive moments during the season and playoffs.

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Established himself as a regular starter at Eibar and Granada: Between 2022 and 2024 at Eibar, and later at Granada from 2024 onward, Zidane accumulated significant minutes as a first-choice goalkeeper in Spain’s second division.

Switched international allegiance from France to Algeria (2025): After representing France at youth levels, he became eligible for Algeria through his paternal heritage and officially joined the national team setup in 2025.

Made his Algeria senior debut in the 2025–26 cycle: His integration into the national team under Vladimir Petkovic marked a major step in his career, adding international experience to his club background.