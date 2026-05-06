Luis Suarez shows willingness to play at 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi still hasn’t revealed his decision

Luis Suarez still hopes to play at the 2026 World Cup, breaking his silence on the tournament while longtime teammate Lionel Messi remains tight-lipped regarding his own plans.

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez, speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming MLS fixture, addressed his availability for the 2026 World Cup in North America, a topic his teammate Lionel Messi has notably kept close to the vest.

“The national team staff knows that Luis Suarez will never say no to Uruguay. They are already well aware of the situation, but I accept the moment in which I stepped aside,” Suarez told reporters. “I did it for a reason at the time, but today, if the national team needs me, I will always be there.”

With that revelation, the focus shifts to Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa: Will he call upon the veteran for the 2026 campaign? Based on form alone, Suarez has made a compelling case; the forward has tallied two goals and an assist in seven appearances this season, despite primarily featuring as a substitute.

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Meanwhile, Messi has yet to officially confirm his participation in the upcoming tournament. The Argentine legend was recently seen visiting AD Cornella for the first time since acquiring a majority stake in the Spanish side, which currently competes in the lower divisions.

🇺🇾 Luis Suárez on the possibility of playing in the World Cup again:



🗣️ “I would never say no to the national team” pic.twitter.com/mIywDQls80 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) May 6, 2026

Is Messi in doubt for the World Cup?

While he hasn’t formally declared his intentions for 2026, Messi is still widely expected to lead Argentina’s title defense. His consistent involvement in South American Qualifiers and his presence in recent international friendlies suggest that La Albiceleste’s captain is physically and competitively prepared for another run.

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However, his age and the fact that he secured the elusive trophy in 2022 have fueled ongoing speculation regarding his motivation for the North American tournament. For now, fans must wait for a formal announcement from Messi himself or the release of Lionel Scaloni’s official roster.

When will Suarez and Messi’s statuses be confirmed?

The clock is ticking for national teams to finalize their plans. By May 11, federations must submit a preliminary list of at least 55 players to FIFA. While these large pools offer a glimpse into a coach’s thinking, they are not always made public.

Coaching staffs then have until the end of May to trim those lists down to a definitive 26-player roster. FIFA will officially publish the final squads on June 2, just days before the world’s elite descend on North America for the June and July spectacle.

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