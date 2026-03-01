Why is Luis Suarez not playing today for Inter Miami vs Orlando City on 2026 MLS Matchday 2?

Inter Miami visit Orlando City today in a crucial MLS Matchday 2 clash. The Herons need a win to collect their first three points of the season and have the perfect opportunity to do it against their classic rival. However, they will be missing a key attacking player: Luis Suarez is out for this match. Why?

According to Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total, Suarez is sidelined due to discomfort he suffered during Friday’s training. The 39-year-old striker joins the injury list alongside Sergio Reguilon, who is still recovering from a knee issue.

In Suarez’s absence, German Berterame will play up front. The Mexico international joined Inter Miami from Liga MX side Monterrey in this year’s transfer window. Orlando City also confirmed multiple absences.

The home team listed Wilder Cartagena (thigh), Joran Gerbet (knee), and Robin Jansson (foot) as out, while Eduard Atuesta, Adrian Marin, and Luis Otavio remain doubtful due to physical concerns.

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi.

Suarez’s declining form

Last year, Suarez scored only 10 goals and provided 10 assists, roughly half the total he registered during 2024. His dip in form kept him out of the MLS Cup final against Vancouver Whitecaps and limited him to just 22 combined minutes against New York City FC (8 minutes) and FC Cincinnati (14 minutes).

Golden opportunity for Berterame

Suarez’s reduced impact forced Inter Miami to spend a significant sum on Berterame. Miami reportedly forked out around $15 million for the Argentine-born, naturalized Mexican forward.

Berterame scored 11 goals and added two assists last season with Monterrey. After going scoreless in Inter Miami’s season opener against LAFC, he now takes on the responsibility of being the club’s main goal threat.

Berterame knows a lot is at stake this first semester at Inter Miami. Not only does he carry the expectations of the defending MLS champions, but he also dreams of earning a call-up to represent Mexico at this year’s World Cup.

