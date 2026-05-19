Argentina reportedly reduce preliminary roster size before submitting final 2026 World Cup squad

Argentina are ready to defend their World Cup title in the upcoming 2026 tournament. Following his initial 55-man provisional announcement earlier this month, reports indicate that head coach Lionel Scaloni has already begun reducing the list.

Argentina are ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Scaloni is making the final adjustments for the tournament, and reports suggest that his initial 55-man preliminary list has already been substantially trimmed.

In 2022, Lionel Scaloni led the Argentine national team to their third World Cup title. It was a massive feat, and now the head coach is aiming to replicate that success in the 2026 edition of the international tournament.

Argentina have already announced a preliminary roster that includes Lionel Messi but leaves out six world champions from Qatar 2022. However, it has now been reported by Gaston Edul that the list will undergo another cut just a few days after the initial announcement.

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“The Argentina national team reserved approximately 35 players with notifications sent to European clubs. They are not going to bring everyone to Argentina,” TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul said Tuesday on his official X.

How many players will Argentina take to the 2026 World Cup?

Initially, Scaloni put together a 55-man list to let those players know they were in his plans. Nevertheless, with the World Cup just three weeks away, time has forced the manager to suddenly cut several players from the squad.

According to reports, Argentina will announce the removal of approximately 20 players from the initial 55-man list this week. Scaloni will then have to make one final cut to reach the 26-man roster limit allowed by FIFA for the tournament.

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With Lionel Messi as captain and an undisputed call-up, Scaloni is set to use the 2022 Qatar roster as the base for the final list. The Albiceleste have several stars spread across the world, leading many to believe Argentina are true contenders to secure the title.

Is Lionel Messi retiring after the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the biggest star Argentina have today. Unfortunately, the captain has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will likely be the final one of his career.

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While Messi is under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, he is expected to step away from the Argentine national team after the World Cup. Having already secured the biggest trophies with the Albiceleste, he has nothing left to prove in his illustrious and incredibly successful career.