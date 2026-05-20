DR Congo face setback in 2026 World Cup preparation due to public health crisis

Following the recent uncertainty surrounding Iran’s status for the 2026 World Cup, tournament organizers are facing yet another logistical headache. This time, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national soccer team is dealing with a major setback stemming from a severe public health crisis back home.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the DR Congo is currently battling a dangerous Ebola outbreak, with 131 confirmed deaths and more than 500 suspected cases. Because of the crisis, the national team has been forced to scramble for a solution to relocate a critical training camp that was originally scheduled to take place in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa.

“Our team’s preparation program continues as planned in Europe and Houston; it is the Kinshasa leg that has been canceled due to health limitations,” a representative from the Congolese football federation stated, according to a report by Politico.

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While their Group K rivals, Portugal, have already unveiled their initial 27-man provisional roster, Les Leopards must quickly find an alternative training site to prepare for a grueling group stage that also features matchups against Colombia and Uzbekistan.

🚨 OFFICIAL: DR Congo squad for World Cup 2026. 🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/GYRjgK2Vre — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2026

US travel restrictions present another hurdle

The relocation is particularly urgent given strict US travel protocols regarding regions impacted by the Ebola virus. To ensure they can seamlessly enter the United States for the tournament, Congolese players cannot risk training within their home country, a precaution that Congolese fans traveling to support the team will also need to navigate closely.

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Despite the tight restrictions, a U.S. official expressed optimism to Al Jazeera that the squad will arrive for the tournament without issue, stating: “We hope the Democratic Republic of Congo team will be able to attend the World Cup.”

Are the rest of Congo’s tune-up matches in jeopardy?

As the DR Congo gears up for the tournament, they have two high-profile international friendlies scheduled ahead of the group stage: a June 3 clash against Denmark and a June 9 meeting with Chile. Both matches are scheduled to be played on US soil, and as of now, soccer officials have issued no statements suggesting either game is in jeopardy.

Despite the chaotic buildup, the tournament marks a historic milestone for the nation. This is the country’s first World Cup appearance under the Democratic Republic of Congo name. Its only previous tournament appearance came back in 1974 under the name Zaire, a campaign that ended in the group stage with losses to Scotland, Brazil, and a brutal 9-0 drubbing by Yugoslavia, which remains one of the worst defeats in World Cup history.

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