Messi catches Ronaldo with goals in five World Cups, but CR7 can make it six

Lionel Messi just joined an elite club that had Cristiano Ronaldo in it, but CR7 could make an even greater feat if he scores in this World Cup.

Lionel Messi‘s hattrick vs. Algeria in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut meant that he scored in five different editions of the World Cup. Natural comparisons to his great sports contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo rose, but the Portuguese can one-up his rival in this tournament.

Per MisterChip, Lionel Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to score in five World Cups. Messi has done it in 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026. Argentina vs Algeria was a dream opener for Messi, diminishing any doubts over his form.

However, if Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still far away from Messi as the record holder for greatest international scorer ever, scores in this edition of the World Cup, he would do history. If Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the 2026 World Cup, he would become the only player in history to score in six editions of the World Cup.

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Messi’s big regret comes in the 2010 World Cup

Lionel Messi was at the peak of his powers in 2010, so the expectations were really big on him and Argentina. Also, they were managed by Diego Maradona, who alongside Messi, is the biggest soccer icon in the country.

Lionel Messi in 2010 World Cup

Despite reaching the quarter finals, Messi went 0-for-5 in the tournament. He had zero goals and that’s what’s keeping him from having six World Cups with at least one goal to his name. It’s just a weird thing to think a player of his caliber couldn’t score in the tournament, but it is what it is.

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What are Cristiano Ronaldo’s games in the 2026 World Cup?

For Cristiano Ronaldo to distance from Messi in this regard, he has to score at least in one game. Portugal will play at least three games in the group stage, and if they go through, they will add at least one more game. Ronaldo will play: