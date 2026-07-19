Nico Paz promises to bring back World Cup to Argentina after painful loss to Spain

In a defiant message, Nico Paz sends words of encouragement to fans, letting them know that Argentina is more alive than ever in the fight for the World Cup.

Nico Paz sent a clear message after losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, making it obvious he will do everything possible to bring the trophy back to Argentina. It was a defiant statement to anyone facing the Albiceleste in the next tournament.

“I promise to give absolutely everything I have to bring this cup back to Argentina,” the second part of Paz’s message read. It is clear that after falling short of the title, he is determined to push himself to get back to the tournament and win it.

However, his message wasn’t just a rallying cry for Argentina and its fans; it also showed respect for Spain, a country celebrating another World Cup title. In the third part of his post, he congratulated the Spanish team on their victory.

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Nico Paz’s full message

Before vowing to give everything to win the next World Cup, Paz started his message with words of pride to help lift spirits following the 1-0 loss to Spain, refusing to let a heartbreaking defeat overshadow the team’s incredible run.

Nico Paz and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

“Today more than ever, I am proud to represent this country, this national team, and to be part of an incredible group of people who would die for these colors and leave their heart and soul out there at all times. All I can say is thank you. I promise to give absolutely everything I have to bring this cup back to Argentina. Congratulations to Spain and to all Spanish fans. Always with Argentina, throughthe good times and the bad!”

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Paz received massive support from his followers on Instagram, where he posted the message. At the time of writing, the post had already surpassed 500,000 likes and around 12,000 comments backing the Argentine player.

How old will Paz be for the next World Cup?

Nico Paz will be 25 years old for the 2030 World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will be nearly 20 years his senior by the time the next tournament rolls around, the same tournament where Paz is determined to do whatever it takes to win the trophy for Argentina.