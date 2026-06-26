Norway vs France: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Norway vs France
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Friday, June 26, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Norway vs France in the USA
Viewers in the United States can catch every moment of this marquee matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in.
Can I watch Norway vs France for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this must-watch showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New eligible subscribers may receive a free five-day trial.
Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing fans to follow every key moment, crucial stretch, and decisive play from start to finish in real time.
Kylian Mbappe stays close to Lionel Messi in all-time World Cup goals, surpassing Ronaldo Nazario
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
As expected, Group I has been controlled by two clear heavyweights. Both France and Norway opened the tournament with dominant victories in their first two matches, although Norway was pushed harder than anticipated late in its win over Senegal.
The spotlight now shifts to a blockbuster showdown between two of the game’s biggest stars, as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland enter the matchup with four goals apiece through two games.
With first place in the group on the line, this France vs. Norway clash has all the ingredients of a must-watch World Cup battle.
Erling Haaland of Norway – Al Bello/Getty Images
Norway vs France: Predicted Lineups
Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjørkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth.
France (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.
What time is the Norway vs France match?
The match kicks off today, June 26, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM