Norway vs Senegal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

Norway takes on Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Haaland's Norway seeks its second victory against Sadio Mane's tough Senegal. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Norway vs Senegal Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 22, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Norway vs Senegal in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch Norway vs Senegal for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.

Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Norway made a strong return to the World Cup, cruising to a 4-1 victory in its opener behind two goals from Erling Haaland.

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Another win would secure the Norwegians a spot in the knockout stage.Standing in their way is a Senegal team eager to bounce back after a loss to France.

Despite the defeat, the Lions of Teranga showed they can be a threat, and with little room for error, they’ll be fighting for a crucial result in this key Group Stage clash.

Sadio Mane of Senegal – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

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Norway vs Senegal: Predicted Lineups

Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe Bjørkan; Kristian Thorstvedt, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard; Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth.

Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr; Pape Matar Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara; Ismaïla Sarr, Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson.

What time is the Norway vs Senegal match?

The match kicks off today, June 22, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM