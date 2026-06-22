Norway vs Senegal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Norway vs Senegal
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Monday, June 22, 2026
|Time
|8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Norway vs Senegal in the USA
Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Norway vs Senegal for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.
Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Norway made a strong return to the World Cup, cruising to a 4-1 victory in its opener behind two goals from Erling Haaland.
Another win would secure the Norwegians a spot in the knockout stage.Standing in their way is a Senegal team eager to bounce back after a loss to France.
Despite the defeat, the Lions of Teranga showed they can be a threat, and with little room for error, they’ll be fighting for a crucial result in this key Group Stage clash.
Sadio Mane of Senegal – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Norway vs Senegal: Predicted Lineups
Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe Bjørkan; Kristian Thorstvedt, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard; Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth.
Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr; Pape Matar Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara; Ismaïla Sarr, Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson.
What time is the Norway vs Senegal match?
The match kicks off today, June 22, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
Central Time: 7:00 PM
Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
Pacific Time: 5:00 PM