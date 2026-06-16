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Iraq vs Norway LIVE: Confirmed lineups, referee and uniforms in Erling Haaland’s 2026 World Cup debut

Norway and Iraq are set to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a crucial Group I opening clash. Follow every critical play, explosive highlight, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Aymed Hussein of Iraq and Erling Haaland of Norway.
© Stuart Franklin and Claudio Villa/Getty ImagesAymed Hussein of Iraq and Erling Haaland of Norway.

Iraq and Norway are both aiming to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns on the right foot in this highly anticipated Group I opener. Boasting a heavyweight battle up top between Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland and Iraqi talisman Aymen Hussein, this clash promises to be a truly unique tactical showdown.

[Watch Iraq vs Norway live in the USA on Fubo]

Both squads are desperate to secure an early advantage in the race for the knockout rounds, knowing a victory here puts them on the fast track to advancement. With the stakes already sky-high, this matchup shapes up as the most critical fixture in the group, with Norway as the favorites to win.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Iraq's players born overseas

Iraq are one of the nations that have players born overseas, with a total of nine players.

Iraq's ranking

Ahead of this crucial matchup, Iraq sit lower than Norway in the latest FIFA World Ranking. When looking at the highest ranking teams in Group I, Norway are not in the first two, as France and Senegal are ranked higher.

Uniforms and referees confirmed for Iraq and Norway

With both teams gearing up for their 2026 World Cup opener, they already know the uniforms and referees confirmed for this crucial game, that will be officiated by Pierre Ghislain Atcho (Gabon).

Norway lineup

Norway's starting XI: Orjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem; Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aurness; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa, Julian Ryerson.

Iraq lineup

Iraq's starting XI: Jalal Hassan; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Alammari, Zaid Ismael; Ali Alhamadi, Ali Jasim, Aymen Hussein.

City, stadium and weather for Iraq and Norway

Ahead of their highly anticipated Group I debut at the 2026 World Cup, both Iraq and Norway have officially arrived at the stadium in Foxborough, where the two nations are set to clash on the pitch.

H2H between Iraq and Norway

This game will be the first matchup between Iraq and Norway in an official matchup from FIFA. And of course, the first time facing each other in the World Cup.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between Iraq and Norway is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

In the United States you can watch Iraq and Norway live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium.

Iraq vs Norway clash in their first 2026 World Cup game

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Iraq and Norway in their opening Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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