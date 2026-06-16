Iraq vs Norway LIVE: Confirmed lineups, referee and uniforms in Erling Haaland’s 2026 World Cup debut

Norway and Iraq are set to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a crucial Group I opening clash. Follow every critical play, explosive highlight, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Iraq and Norway are both aiming to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns on the right foot in this highly anticipated Group I opener. Boasting a heavyweight battle up top between Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland and Iraqi talisman Aymen Hussein, this clash promises to be a truly unique tactical showdown.

[Watch Iraq vs Norway live in the USA on Fubo]

Both squads are desperate to secure an early advantage in the race for the knockout rounds, knowing a victory here puts them on the fast track to advancement. With the stakes already sky-high, this matchup shapes up as the most critical fixture in the group, with Norway as the favorites to win.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.